BBNaija housemate Pere made it to the end of the reality TV show despite being a wildcard at the beginning

The Nollywood actor had something to say to his fellow ex-housemate Maria as he stepped on the stage with Ebuka

Maria was seated with other contestants of the show and their followers as Pere gushed over her

Pere was the fourth person to be evicted as a finalist in the grand finale of the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show.

As expected, the ex-housemate joined the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on the stage as they discussed his time in the house.

BBNaija finale: Pere expresses his mind about Maria. Photos: @pereegbiofficial, @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

BBNaija Pere talks about Maria

Ebuka then played a video showing Pere's moments in the Big Brother Naija house.

The media personality then asked the reality star what he would like to say to his fellow ex-housemate Maria.

Pere replied and said that he loves her. He later stated that he loves her as a person, noting that he has a girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Maria was seated with her fellow ex-housemates and the followers of the show at the venue of the show.

Watch him speak below:

Nigerians react

dammiekuye:

"Pere and Maria. I doubt if they really have anyone outside the house. It is just shakara."

iniklyne:

"Oga no wan loose money and woman at same time."

m.a.r.yqueen:

"He loves her only as a person daz all."

osazlee:

"He said he loves his gf more."

thembelani__:

"Watchout for pere and maria."

Maria tells fans to stop asking her about Pere

Maria had a question and answer session with her fans during an Instagram live. Some fans wanted to know about her situation with Pere and Maria said:

"Guys, don't ask me about Pere. You do know I'm in a relationship right?"

Maria also proceeded to answer other questions from her fans. According to her, she didn't know that she would receive so much love from Nigerians, adding that she was pleasantly surprised.

She also revealed that she loves Mercy Eke and is hoping to meet her soon. On what she thinks about Tacha, the Shine Ya Eye star recounted how she unknowingly liked one of Tacha's photos on social media.

