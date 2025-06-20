Amid tragedy, an Ahmedabad family transformed personal grief into a humanitarian mission following the Air India Flight AI-171 crash

The Christians, who lost a beloved family member in the disaster, have been tirelessly supplying coffins for other victims

Their act of resilience and compassion stands as a solemn tribute to those who perished

In the wake of the devastating Air India Flight AI-171 crash, a family in Ahmedabad has channelled personal tragedy into a selfless act of service.

The Christian family, grieving the loss of their own, is now supplying coffins for the disaster’s many victims.

Air India Tragedy: Family Who Lost a Loved One in Crash, Makes 250 Coffins for Victims. Photo credit: The Quint/Youtube

Source: Getty Images

Air India crash victim inspires family’s compassionate effort

Among the 250 lives claimed in the disaster was 30-year-old Lawrence Daniel Christian, an engineer based in London.

On 29 May, Lawrence had returned to India to perform his father’s last rites. Two weeks later, he boarded the ill-fated flight back to London—but he never reached his destination.

“We run a coffin business, my brother and I. The Air India crash happened, and my brother’s son died in it,” said Nelson Christian, Lawrence’s uncle. Despite their immense personal loss, the Christian family resumed their work when approached by Air India for assistance.

Ahmedabad coffin makers respond to crisis with urgency

Faced with a daunting request for 300 coffins, the family, aided by male relatives and volunteers, began working tirelessly.

“We never thought whether we could do it or not. We just accepted that we have to,” said Nelson. “When they needed 300 coffins, we told them we’d start today, even if it’s at the cheapest rate.”

They loaded around 20 coffins daily, working long hours to support the recovery effort. Meanwhile, officials at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital continue to match DNA samples to remains, leaving families—including the Christians—awaiting formal identification.

Grief meets duty in Ahmedabad after Air India disaster

Lawrence’s cousin, Priya Christian, shared the family’s deep shock. “He was a very hardworking boy. His mother, wife, and younger sister are trying to come to terms with the grief and loss.”

Despite their ongoing sorrow, the Christian family focused solely on helping others in need. “We just did what was the right thing to do. We also asked other coffin manufacturers to resume work too,” Nelson added.

