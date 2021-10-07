BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney has a music single titled Rosemary, which was released while he was in the house

Whitemoney and fellow finalist, Cross, were enjoying the sound of the music while having a ride together

Fans have advised Whitemoney to spend his proceeds from the show wisely and not invest it in a music career, citing the case of Efe Money

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney has released a new single titled Rosemary and the music is gradually getting buzz.

The song was released while Whitemoney was still in the BBNaija house and it seems it's time to begin massive promotion for it.

Fans advise Whitemoney not to invest in music. Credit: @whitemoney @gistwell

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney and Cross were vibing to the new song while having a ride together recently.

The reality stars were having the times of their life as they sipped drinks in the car and sang along to the sweet lyrics of the song.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

Fans' reactions

Nigerians have advised Whitemoney not to invest his win in music with one of them citing the instance of former BBNaija winner, Efe.

Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below:

Itsbukach:

"Dear Whitemoney, remember what happened to Efe Money. Na still music e invest in o. Spend your N30 million jeje and wisely."

Liz24k:

"He shud not invest dat money into music ooo."

Realviviennegogo:

"White money get deeper into comedies and movies instead of this music of a thing. You don't have what it takes cos the competition now is too high."

Amazing_kween:

"Whitemoney pls don’t try music oh, I love you but pls business will do thank you."

Casco.obiago:

"WM will do well in Movies."

Chinwe.egwu:

"Mazi no music ooo."

Ifunanya.aniakor.549:

"My love for my king is out of this world... Do music and whatever you wanna do, pls don't listen to haters."

Olayinka.w:

"Music is not your calling .. just direct the songs be like donjazzy."

Whitemoney and Slimcase jubilate after meeting again

Whitemoney and music star, Slimcase displayed a high level of enthusiasm when they met each other recently.

The duo screamed and ran all over the place hugging each other as Slimcase said his congratulations to Whitemoney.

Slimcase shared the fun video on his verified Instagram page and declared the two of them were star-struck upon seeing each other.

Source: Legit