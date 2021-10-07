The stakes are high among current Nigerian governors who strive to end well and having delivered the dividends of democracy as outlined in their campaign promises before coming into power.

A number of key parameters like security, education, wealth creation, job opportunity, healthcare delivery, and sustainable infrastructural development generally are used to score state governors on their performances.

In these areas of governance, some governors across the country have done quite well enough to deserve not just mere mention but commendation.

These governors have done so well for their states (Photo: Vanguard, Guardian)

Source: UGC

Legit.ng have put together a list of 5 governors who are obviously not resting on their oars to make collective dreams and aspirations of their people actualities.

1. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos)

The Lagos governor who came into office in 2015 on the platform of the All progressives Congress (APC) has definitely done his utmost to keep the nation's former capital together and working well for Lagosians.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In terms of security, with special regard to his handling of the EndSARS protest and its aftermath, Sanwo-Olu has proven to be a leader who is currently endearing himself to the hearts of his people.

This is apart from the state government's role in supporting the private sector (part of the reason he recently got a Guiness Wolrd Record certificate) and diverse transportation system in one of Africa's largest cities.

2. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara)

There is no doubt that Governor AbdulRazaq's administration has repositioned the state for greatness having made massives strides for the benefit of the people.

Despite the fact that AbdulRazaq has charted a new course for Kwara on all fronts, he has intentionally run a lean government using the help of a topnotch cabinet, a move that is very beneficial to the economy of Kwara.

In recognition of these and more, the governor on Thursday, September 9, got the Leadership Newspaper Governor of the Year Award.

3. Governor Nyesom Wike (Rivers)

The strong man in the oil-rich state does not go by the nickname Mr project for nothing. Governor Wike's milestone achievements in the state are making it impossible for his people to hold back their praises of him.

With no intention of remaining in office for another term, Wike goes about commissioning one project after another in quick successions.

Owing to this, a former Nigerian governor, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, had admitted that the people-oriented governor merits the designation.

4. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta)

Okowa is famed as one of the first Nigerian governors who approved legislative and judicial autonomy at a time when agitation for equal power among the arms of government was high.

Moreover, like Wike, the Delta governor has also done so much for his people in the aspect of infrastructure, security and transportation.

5. Governor Babagana Zulum (Borno)

If there is one governor in the country who personally monitors how well state funds are being utilised, it is Governor Zulum.

The Borno governor goes on private trips to inspect state institutions (health, educations and security) to see firsthand how they are managed.

The professor is also known as one of the governors who is not owing workers a dime in salary and benefit and yet does not see this as an achievement.

Southeast governors Revive Ebubeagu over killings, violence in Igboland

Meanwhile, southeast governors and leaders on Tuesday, October 5, announced measures to end the rising violence and sit-at-home on Mondays in the region.

The measures include the launch of the Ebubeagu security outfit by the five states in the region before the end of 2021.

Other measures include engagement with the federal government for amicable settlement of all issues agitating the minds of the people, especially the youth.

Source: Legit