EFCC Arrests Content Creator Who Dared Commission To Pick Him Up After Abusing N5 In Viral Video
- Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a social media content creator in Kaduna state
- Muhammed Kabir Sa'ad was arrested for allegedly abusing Naira notes in a video he shared on TikTok and Instagram
- According to the EFCC, Sa'ad dared the anti-agency officers in the Hausa Language to arrest him if they could
CHECK OUT: Understand How to Create a Steady Income with Subscriptions and Exclusive Content — So You’re Not Just Hoping for the Next Payout, You Know It’s Coming
Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Kaduna state - Muhammed Kabir Sa'ad, a social media content creator, has been arrested for allegedly abusing Naira notes in Kaduna state.
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested Sa'ad in the Tudun Wada area of the state.
EFCC said Sa'ad made a video of himself on his TikTok and Instagram account @youngcee0066 where he threw Naira notes on the floor and deliberately stepped on them
The content creator dared the anti-agency officers in the Hausa Language to arrest him if they could.
The anti-graft agency made this known in a statement issued via its X handle @officialEFCC on Monday, May 5, 2025
EFCC said Sa-ad was subsequently picked up through surveillance and conveyed to the Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the Commission for interrogation.
The Commission vowed to charge the content creator to court upon the conclusion of his interrogation.
Nigerians react as EFCC arrests Kaduna content creator
@thealexisJnr
You looked for a problem, now you got it. How can you challenge an agency like that? Sometimes we put ourselves into a problem. What audacity.
@drpenking
Because of 5 Naira? Una just dey waste funds and productive time dey go after frivolities.
@henrie089
Imagine being arrested for abuse 5naira
5naira that nobody uses 😂😂
@SonterBaak78434
If you can arrest someone for a video made on TikTok how then you can’t arrest terrorists and bandits who flaunt the naira online? Hypocrites.
@Abubaka7071
EFCC moved like lightning to arrest a content creator over Naira abuse, but when it’s time to go after real criminals stealing billions, they suddenly go blind. This country is a circus and the clowns are running the show.
@Macfelix4556
God forbid I get arrested for violating low currency such as naira.
EFCC: Cubana Chiefpriest warns against spraying money
Recall that Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, issued a warning to his fellow rich men on social media about spraying money.
Days after E Money was arrested by the EFCC, Chiefpriest passionately warned against it online as he recounted his experience.
Cubana Chiefpriest’s post went viral on the internet, and it raised a series of interesting comments from Nigerians.
EFCC arrests Lagos Socialite E-Money over Naira abuse
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that EFCC operatives took action against popular Lagos socialite, Emeka Okonkwo Daniel, also known as E-Money.
The popular Lagos socialite was arrested for allegedly abusing the Naira note and spraying United States dollars.
E-Money was arrested on Monday night, April 28, 2025, at his Omole residence and flown to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.