Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a social media content creator in Kaduna state

Muhammed Kabir Sa'ad was arrested for allegedly abusing Naira notes in a video he shared on TikTok and Instagram

According to the EFCC, Sa'ad dared the anti-agency officers in the Hausa Language to arrest him if they could

Kaduna state - Muhammed Kabir Sa'ad, a social media content creator, has been arrested for allegedly abusing Naira notes in Kaduna state.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested Sa'ad in the Tudun Wada area of the state.

EFCC said Sa'ad made a video of himself on his TikTok and Instagram account @youngcee0066 where he threw Naira notes on the floor and deliberately stepped on them

The content creator dared the anti-agency officers in the Hausa Language to arrest him if they could.

The anti-graft agency made this known in a statement issued via its X handle @officialEFCC on Monday, May 5, 2025

EFCC said Sa-ad was subsequently picked up through surveillance and conveyed to the Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the Commission for interrogation.

The Commission vowed to charge the content creator to court upon the conclusion of his interrogation.

Nigerians react as EFCC arrests Kaduna content creator

@thealexisJnr

You looked for a problem, now you got it. How can you challenge an agency like that? Sometimes we put ourselves into a problem. What audacity.

@drpenking

Because of 5 Naira? Una just dey waste funds and productive time dey go after frivolities.

@henrie089

Imagine being arrested for abuse 5naira

5naira that nobody uses 😂😂

@SonterBaak78434

If you can arrest someone for a video made on TikTok how then you can’t arrest terrorists and bandits who flaunt the naira online? Hypocrites.

@Abubaka7071

EFCC moved like lightning to arrest a content creator over Naira abuse, but when it’s time to go after real criminals stealing billions, they suddenly go blind. This country is a circus and the clowns are running the show.

@Macfelix4556

God forbid I get arrested for violating low currency such as naira.

EFCC: Cubana Chiefpriest warns against spraying money

Recall that Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, issued a warning to his fellow rich men on social media about spraying money.

Days after E Money was arrested by the EFCC, Chiefpriest passionately warned against it online as he recounted his experience.

Cubana Chiefpriest’s post went viral on the internet, and it raised a series of interesting comments from Nigerians.

EFCC arrests Lagos Socialite E-Money over Naira abuse

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that EFCC operatives took action against popular Lagos socialite, Emeka Okonkwo Daniel, also known as E-Money.

The popular Lagos socialite was arrested for allegedly abusing the Naira note and spraying United States dollars.

E-Money was arrested on Monday night, April 28, 2025, at his Omole residence and flown to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

