The southeast governors have taken firm actions on how to handle the unknown gunmen causing havoc in the region

The governors have decided to revive the Ebubeagu security outfit they muted a while ago when violence escalated in the region

The head of the security outfit had previously resigned while citing lack of funding from the state governments to kick start the outfit

Enugu - Southeast governors and leaders on Tuesday, October 5 announced measures to end the rising violence and sit-at-home on Mondays in the region.

The Nation newspaper reports that the measures include the launch of the Ebubeagu security outfit by the five states in the region before the end of the year.

Governor Umahi of Ebonyi state read the communique of the meeting after delibrations by the governors. Photo credit: Ebonyi state government

Source: Facebook

Other measures include engagement with the federal government for amicable settlement of all issues agitating the minds of the people, especially the youth.

They also resolved to join forces with security agencies to restore peace to the region and encourage groups like the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, traditional rulers, the southeast chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and clerics to continue to intervene in the crisis.

The strategies formed the highlights of an eight-point communique issued by the governors after their meeting in Enugu which was also attended by other stakeholders.

It was attended by Ohanaeze Ndigbo, traditional rulers, Southeast National Assembly caucus leaders, and clerics.

In the communiqué read on their behalf by Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, the southeast governors and leaders also accused the Igbo in Diaspora of issuing the sit-at-home directives.

Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano was absent. His Abia State counterpart Okezie Ikpeazu was represented by his deputy, Udo Okochukwu.

In attendance were former governors Theodore Orji (Abia) and Martins ElechI (Ebonyi); former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekwemadu; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; Ohanaeze Ndigbo president, Prof. George Obiozor and his predecessor, Nnia Nwodo.

Vanguard newspaper reports that Umahi assured that Ebubeagu would be launched to give it teeth and laws passed in all the southeast states to that effect before the year runs out.

A day before the meeting, Daily Trust newspaper had reported that before the meeting, the Ebonyi state governor begged his colleagues in the region to endeavour to be present and not to send representatives, but he was later ignored by his Anambra and Abia colleagues.

Olisa Metuh's stance on southeast agitations

Similarly, before the meeting, Olisa Metuh, a former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), tasked the governors to speak on Nnamdi Kanu.

The former PDP scribe specifically asked that the governors demand for the release of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra leader who is currently in detention.

The southeast governors, however, failed to mention Kanu in their deliberations and subsequent communique.

Abaribe speaks on agitations in the southeast

On his part, the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, says there are more than 30 separatist organisations in the southeast zone of the country.

Abaribe made the comment on Tuesday, October 5 in an interview aired on Channels Television.

He said the Buhari-led administration might crush secessionist agitators but it would be difficult for the government to crush the ideology behind their agitations until the current administration address the root cause of the problem and embrace dialogue.

Source: Legit