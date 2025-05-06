A Nigerian preacher has sent social media users into a frenzy after releasing a fresh prophecy on Facebook

The clergyman had become a viral sensation following his warning to Verydarkman days before his eventual arrest

In his fresh prophecy, the preacher shared what would happen to a man of God who drops prophecies online

A Nigerian pastor, identified as Swieve C Christian, has released a worrying prophecy on Facebook days after his warning to Verydarkman before his arrest.

This time, Pastor Christian prophesied that a pastor on Facebook who drops prophecies on social media would get arrested.

A pastor says a man of God will be arrested. Photo Credit: Swieve C Christian

Source: Facebook

While refusing to mention the pastor's name, Christian, in a Facebook post, advised everyone to be careful. His post read:

"A certain man of God on this Facebook who post prophecies online will be arrested,I will not push out the name anyway. Be careful everyone."

Mixed reactions trailed the pastor's warning as people tried to guess the name of the cleric he referred to. Some wondered what the pastor's offence was.

A pastor prophesies that a man of God will be arrested, but failed to mention his name. Photo Credit: Swieve C Christian

Source: Facebook

Pastor Christian went viral on Facebook after Verydarkman's arrest, as people revisited his message to the online critic.

Pastor's prophecy generates mixed reactions

Chimma Ifesineke said:

"The post alone is screaming his name already.

"Nwoke ocha.

"Enugu."

Sarah Enoch said:

"If his hands are clean may God intervene but if not... May this come to pass."

Joy Dominic said:

"As I no sabi am now once them arrest am I go come know am simple."

Mmechie Chika said:

"Hmmmm.

"God abegooo, watin come be his offense.

"Arrest is flying up and down 🤔🫣.

"May God help us."

Vincent Macvin Joseph said:

"Arresting a prophet is normal but application of wisdom save the prophet from much arrest.

"Man of God."

Blessing Chubiyo Attah said:

"May this cup pass him by in Jesus name.

"May it not be the person I am thinking in Jesus name."

Oge Umoru said:

"If the hand clean, May God deliver him.

"If the hand no clean,May he face the punishment due!"

Ogochukwu Martins said:

"Arrest and illegal detention are part of greatness. You can't achieve greatness without visiting Nigerian police station.

"I come in peace ✌️."

Pastor releases prophecy on UCL winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor had released a prophecy on the team that would win the ongoing UEFA Champions League competition.

During his sermon, the Port Harcourt-based pastor also prophesied about the outcome of the second leg semi-final clashes between Arsenal versus PSG and Barcelona versus Inter Milan. The pastor said:

"I am seeing the end of the Champions League. Spain is defeating Italy. England is playing against France, that is the final before the final of the Champions League. It's a stiff battle, fierce batte between France and England. I am seeing an elongated time, but at the end, I am seeing PSG prevailing and I am seeing Spain and France in the final. I am seeing France close to it, but I saw Spain snatching it."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng