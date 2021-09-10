Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara was honoured with the Leadership Newspaper Governor of the Year Award on Thursday, September 9 in Abuja with an impressive list of his achievements in the state given.

According to the media platform, Governor AbdulRazaq's administration has repositioned the state for greatness having made massives strides for the benefit of the people, PM News reports.

This Day reported that apart from charting a new course for Kwara on all fronts, the governor was described as a leader who has intentionally run a lean government using the help of a topnotch cabinet "...with his signature simplicity and tolerance for opposing views."

Below are the areas in which the governor has excelled since he came into office in 2019:

1. Education

2. Healthcare

3. Poverty alleviation

4. Job creation (safety nets for the underprivileged)

5. Provision of general basic amenities

6. Prudent management of resources

7. Gender inclusion

8. Youth and citizen engagement

9. Access to public scrutiny and accountability of government

Reacting to the prestigious award, the governor who dedicated it to God said the honour is a push for his team to do much more.

He added:

“I reassure everyone who has followed the Kwara story that, like Japan after the Second World War, Kwara is ready to lead again!”

