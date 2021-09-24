Babagana Zulum of Borno has his unique and rather radical way of taking proactive governance to the grassroots in major areas of the state like security, education and healthcare delivery.

For the seasoned northern professor of Soil and Water Engineering, doing the right thing always is a way of life which he expects to see among people, especially government officials.

And as such, whether monitored or not, the civil servants in Borno, to avoid being sacked, must at worst show hard work and at best deliver excellence.

The often take government officials by surprise (Photo: Babagana Zulum)

On many occasions, the governor had stormed state-owned institutions to see first-hand if allocated resources have been convered to anticipated output.

The following is a list of times when Governor Zulum has made impromptu visits to places after which he made some drastic decisions.

July, 2019: Governor Zulum inspects hospital at midnight, finds no doctor on duty

A report by The Cable said that the governor's strange visit around 1am at the Umaru Shehu Ultra-Modern Hospital in July 31, 2019 caused serious panic among health practitioners at the facility.

Zulum was baffled to find out that no medical doctor on duty in a hospital that had not less than 135 medical staff.

June, 2020: Zulum suspends hospital staff for abandoning duty posts

In a feat of anger, Zulum on Thursday, June 4, 2020, suspended all workers of the Ngala General Hospital for reportedly abandoning their duty post, as reported by Punch.

During his unscheduled visit, Zulum was startled to discover that the resident doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and lab technicians were nowhere to be found.

“This is hospital belongs to the Borno State Government; unfortunately there is no single state government worker here to attend to all these patients, and we pay all of them salaries.

"I am directing the Borno State Hospitals Management Board to immediately suspend all the workers on government payroll. I will be back to this hospital, hoping to see the opposite of what I saw today.”

December, 2020: Zulum says military has let down Borno people

Zulum on Monday, December 22, berated the military over its failure to protect residents travelling on the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway. Zulum spoke he visited Jakana, a major towns on the highway.

He disappointed that most of the attacks in the last two years happened between Auno and Jakana, a distance of about 20 kilometres, PM News reported.

March, 2021: Zulum storms camp at midnight for headcount over fake IDPs

The vibrant governor in the early morning of Sunday, March 7, stormed Mohammed Goni College of Islamic Legal Studies in Maiduguri, where Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) were camped.

Upon arriving the complex, Vanguard reported that Zulum sealed off the entrance and exit points before personally supervising a headcount to identify real IDPs.

Surprisingly, that mission uncovered 650 ghost households in the camp.

August, 2021: Zulum personally conducts test for teachers

Certainly, the presence of Governor Babagana Zulum in some secondary schools at the Baga area of Borno was not expected on Monday, August 9.

This was why the aptitude test the professor conducted for teachers came as an impromptu one.

Instead of sacking or demoting those who did badly, Zulum gave the teachers cash and fabric gifts and explained that his intention was to check their individual capacities so as to know where they can fit in.

September, 2021: Borno governor suspends entire management of 'dead' polytechnic

Following an impromptu visit by Professor Babagana Zulum, the governor of Borno, the management of Ramat Polytechnic in Maiduguri has been suspended.

In his visit, the governor expressed surprise to observe that the laboratories have been taken over by cobwebs and rodents.

After assessing all infrastructure and learning facilities at the institution, Zulum directed Babagana Mallumbe, the commissioner for higher education, science, technology, and innovation, to manage the affairs of the school for the next six months.

Video captures Governor Zulum harrowing his own farm

Meanwhile, Zulum got social media users talking after a video emerged in which he could be seen harrowing his own farm.

In the video that was shared on Facebook by Jibrin Makinta, the governor could be seen driving a harrowing machine while his aides and security men watched.

Captioning the video, Jibrin wrote:

"Sunday Morning: Engr Babagana Umara Zulum Harrows Own Farm In Dalwa Borno State."

