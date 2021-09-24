For good reasons, Lagos and of course the entire Nigeria has been brought to the international limelight

The was done after the state government in collaboration with Outori Limited & Lead, Fly Africa Initiative, made the largest cupcake mosaic (logo)

The cupcakes, 60,000 in number, were made to celebrate the nation's 60th Independence anniversary

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday, September 24, received the Guinness Worlds Record certificate holder for the “Largest Cupcake Mosaic (logo), at Government House, Lagos.

Announcing the good news, the Lagos governor via his Instagram page noted that it was "heartwarming to have a place in world history."

The certificate was presented to the governor by Wole Olagundoye, the managing director of Outori Limited & Lead, Fly Africa Initiative.

The state government put Nigeria in the Guiness world record book by celebrating the 60th Independence anniversary with 60,000 cupcakes to produce the largest anniversary logo in the world made with cupcakes mosaic.

This initiative that brought Nigeria the international and monumental honour was jointly conceived the Sanwo-Olu administration and Fly Africa.

Dedicating the certificate to Nigeria, Governor Sanwo-Olu stated:

"Nigerians have been known to be resilient and talented. We always thrive and stand out wherever we find ourselves, and which ever vocation or occupation we set out to do.

"A big congratulations to Messers Outori Limited and Fly Africa for this achievement."

In a report by Premium Times, Sanwo-Olu mentioned that this feat which exceeds Singapore's 30,400 cupcakes made in 2015, has undoubtedly sent a message to the world that the state is a land of creativity and innovations.

He added:

"It is my belief that Lagos State and indeed Nigeria would continue to strive and record greater achievements.

“I call on everyone here today to join hands with our administration to build a Lagos that we would all be proud of.”

