The debate for who to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari continues as more party loyalists drum support for Bola Tinubu

A Nigerian Senator has called the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s national leader to contest for the country’s exalted position

Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi insists Tinubu has all the leadership qualities to move the nation forward come 2023

Badagry, Lagos state- Again, the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s chieftain, Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi has said that those whipping up sentiments about age are threatened by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s chance of becoming the next president.

He said their campaigns of calmuny will fail, urging patriotic Nigerians who want Tinubu to contest to remain committed to their lofty cause.

The Nation reports that Akanbi, who represented Oyo South District in the Upper Chamber, on Wednesday, October 6, noted that the antecedent and capacity should be the yardstick for measuring an aspirant’s suitability for the 2023 presidential race.

Senator Akanbi says Bola Ahmed Tinubu has all the leadership qualities to lead Nigeria in 2023. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Support Group Germany

Source: Facebook

Akanbi made this disclsosure in Badagry, Lagos State, during the on-going tour of the state by the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) 2023, a report by Daily Trust also indicate.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said the youths should root for a presidential aspirant with evidence of quality service delivery.

Akanbi said:

"It’s not a matter of being young; it’s a matter of marketing a product. We are talking about empirical evidences; what he has done in the past and presently doing.”

He also noted that Tinubu has demonstrated that he is a leader who spots and utilises human talents to achieve results.

Akanbi stressed:

“The team of a government determines the mind of the leader. Let me give you an example. When Bola Tinubu was governor of Lagos State, his team members were quite young. He is a talent hunter, he looks for younger people who have quality and what it takes, brushes them up and makes them take the mantle of the leadership of the country.

“At the moment, look at Tinubu’s governorship and commissioner’s list in the present Federal Government and look at the role they are even playing. That is even a pointer to convince the youths to support Tinubu.

“There were many older people around in Lagos, but he chose to take the risk on the youth, look at the result. See Tinubu as a captain of a team.”

Why I May Contest 2023 presidency, prominent Southeast APC Senator reveals

Meanwhile, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has expressed his willingness to contest the 2023 presidential election only if Nigerians canvassed his candidature.

It was reported that the Abia South senator and former governor of Abia state, however, said his ambition, for now, is to return to the Senate in 2023.

Legit.ng gathers that Kalu who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stated this during an interactive session with journalists after receiving the traditional title of Kibiya of Argungu Emirate from the Emir, Alhaji Mohammed Mera.

Drama in Rivers state as 3 Prominent APC Chieftains defect to PDP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Three former House of Representatives members, Hon Ogbonna Nwuke, Hon Iboroma Akpana and Hon Emmanuel Deeyah on Thursday, September 30, defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state.

Others who defected were the former speaker of the Rivers state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Stephen Ezekwem as well as two former members of the House, Hon Emmanuel Okata and Hon Ibiso Nwuche.

Receiving the defectors at a ceremony, Rivers state governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, said the APC-led federal government has failed Nigerians.

Source: Legit