It’s the season of defection and the interesting thing is that members of political parties leave their existing party based on their interests

Recently, three former House of Representatives members decided to leave the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, for the Peoples Democratic Party

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who was elated, received the defectors into the opposition party, claiming that the APC government has failed Nigerians

Port Harcourt, Rivers state- Three former House of Representatives members, Hon Ogbonna Nwuke, Hon Iboroma Akpana and Hon Emmanuel Deeyah on Thursday, September 30, defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state.

Others who defected were the former speaker of the Rivers state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Stephen Ezekwem as well as two former members of the House, Hon Emmanuel Okata and Hon Ibiso Nwuche, Daily Trust reported.

Receiving the defectors at a ceremony, Rivers state governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, said the APC-led federal government has failed Nigerians.

The defection of the members has become an issue of concern for APC in Rivers state. Photo credit: Leadership News

Source: Facebook

Wike said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“APC has failed Nigeria. I continue to tell them; let APC in Rivers State tell us what the Federal Government has done for the people of Rivers State in the past six years.”

He expressed the hope that the PDP will defeat APC in the 2023 general elections and assured that PDP will never be divided because the party is the hope of Nigerians in the next elections, The Punch also reported.

Wike urged the PDP supporters in the state not to allow themselves to be intimidated by anybody.

Meanwhile, the Rivers state chapter of the APC has described as melodrama the defection of its members to the PDP.

2023 Presidency: Amid defection rumour, South-south governor advises ex-President Jonathan on what to do

Earlier, Nyesom Wike, Rivers state governor, has urged former President Goodluck Jonathan to remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and not join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the governor, the PDP is a better political platform for the ex-president to run for the 2023 presidency if he chooses to.

Legit.ng gathered that Wike, in an interview, on Friday, October 1, warned Jonathan not to be enticed by moves by the APC to lure reputable members of the PDP, adding that the ruling party offers nothing but destruction.

State congresses: APC releases revised timetable, gives fresh details

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC), has released the revised timetable and schedule of activities for its Saturday, October 16 state congresses.

The report indicate that Senator John Akpanudoedehe, the national secretary of the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) announced this in a statement on Thursday, September 30, in Abuja.

According to Akpanudoedehe, the purchase of forms for the state congresses which commenced on Wednesday, September 15 would end on Monday, October 11, while screening of aspirants for state executives would be on Wednesday, October 13 through Thursday, October 14.

Source: Legit.ng