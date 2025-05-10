A young Nigerian lady has expressed doubts about her sister's Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result

According to her, her sister had been ranking top three in all her tests and examinations and everyone expected her to get a high score

The lady noted that she was ready to drop proof of her sister's great academic record including her score in the mock exams she took

A Nigerian student's low score in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination has sparked great concern.

The student's sister expressed her shock on social media, questioning the result which was sent via a text message.

Lady laments over UTME 2025 result of her sister. Photo credit: @epicurean/Getty Images, regs_flow/X. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Lady displays sister's UTME result

The post, shared by @regs_flow on X captured a photo of the student's UTME result, which showed an aggregate score of 162.

According to the sister, this outcome was unexpected, given the student's consistently strong academic performance.

The student had reportedly ranked among the top three in her class and had excelled in mock exams, scoring 295 and 298 in different tests.

She reiterated the disparity between her sister's academic record and her UTME score, which also raised questions about the examination process.

Speaking further, the concerned sister express willingness to provide evidence to support her claims.

In her words:

"Same with my sister, almost everybody doesn't believe she could get that. She did a mock exam she got 295, in their tutorials she was always ranking top 3 in all their tests and exams. In their mock exam for the tutorial she got 298. I can drop proof of all this claims if needed."

Result of girl who was was among top 3 students in class goes girl. Photo credit: @epicurean/Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions as lady laments over sister's UTME result

Many Nigerians responded with sympathy and understanding, sharing similar experiences of unexpected examination results.

Netizens also spoke up about the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and what they felt.

Vicfinity said:

"Omo make she use am like that o next year own go worse."

Onadairo Horjay said:

"U are comparing mock with Jamb. You must be a joker."

@Pretty Soma said:

"My junior sister dat had sleepless nights just to read and pass saw her jamb result and she scored 183 my sis has been crying saying it's not her result, y will it be in her set dat Der is massive."

@RAVEN said:

"Ppl who studied hard did not pass why ppl who did not studied hard scored higher that's what is bothering me."

@chizi beraca 001 said:

"Nothing pain me reach one girl for my area that girl na big ode she get 300 I shock that girl no suppose get reach 150 sef."

@Debbie of God commented:

"The same with my daughter but she got 229 she was expecting 300 and above, I don't really understand again my daughter was fully prepared too."

@chI💍zzy added:

"Mine was 28th ooo , only to find out today that mine score is 149, what will I use it to study after all the sleepless night of reading."

Female student rejects her 2025 UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her pain on social media after checking her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result.

In a trending video on TikTok, she revealed that she scored an aggregate of 203 and intends to study accounting in higher institution.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng