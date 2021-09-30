Blanca Clemente’s biography: what is known about Álvaro Morte’s wife?

Blanca Clemente is a Spanish stylist best known for being the wife of Spanish actor Alvaro Morte. Alvaro is an actor known for playing El Profesor in the Netflix series Money Heist (La Casa de Papel).

What is known about Alvaro Morte's wife? Check out her biography to learn more about her.

Profile summary

Full name : Blanca Clemente

: Blanca Clemente Gender : Female

: Female Place of birth: Spain

Spain Current residence : Madrid, Pozuelo de Alarcón , Spain

: Madrid, Pozuelo de Alarcón , Spain Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5'7

5'7 Height in centimetres: 177

177 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms : 60

: 60 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Relationship status : Married

: Married Spouse : Alvaro Morte

: Alvaro Morte Children : 2

: 2 Profession : Stylist and producer

: Stylist and producer Net worth: $250,000

Blanca Clemente's biography

Who is Blanca Clemente? Blanca is a celebrity wife who rose into prominence after her actor husband Alvaro became popular.

She is also a renowned stylist and a producer with a discreet lifestyle, and although she is married to a prominent public figure, much of her personal life is from the public.

The make-up stylist was born in Spain, where her parents raised her. She has not disclosed any information concerning her childhood life, parents, birth date, or educational background; however, Blanca's name means an oryx gold or shiny white colour in Spanish culture.

What is Blanca Clemente's age?

Blanca's precise birthday and year of birth are unknown; however, she is believed to be in her early 40s. Alvaro Morte, her spouse, was born in Algeciras on February 23, 1975 and is 46 years old.

Career

The talented Spanish stylist has demonstrated a high level of creativity, evident in the various fashion competitions she has participated in. These events paved the way for a fashion design career, which she has perfected with today's newer and more diverse styles.

She is skilled at designing a variety of outfits, as well as food and silverware designs. She has also made public appearances at events such as movie premieres and interviews with her husband. Blanca is currently a member of their newly formed 300 Pistola theatre company, which she co-founded with Alvaro.

Was Blanca Clemente in Money Heist?

No, she isn't the star of the Netflix series, but her husband, Alvaro, is.

Money Heist is an Alex Pina production, a Spanish crime drama series that features the lives of various criminals recruited by El Professor to steal money at the Royal Mint of Spain.

Álvaro Morte and Blanca Clemente's relationship

Alvaro and Blanca are happily married. They had a low key wedding ceremony where they managed to keep details of the date, venue of their wedding a secret. The ceremony was attended by only family and close friends.

The couple has a set of fraternal twins, a boy and a girl. Their names are Leone Morte and Julieta Morte.

The couple has kept their children away from the limelight. They are very private concerning their details, with few pictures of the family on their Instagram accounts. The family currently resides in Madrid, Spain, where they jointly run their theatre company.

How tall is Blanca Clemente?

Blanca Clemente's height is 5 feet and 7 inches(177 cm), and she weighs around 132 pounds (60 kg). She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Blanca Clemente's net worth

Clemente's primary source of income is her career as a stylist. According to Financial Slot, Clemente's net worth is allegedly estimated to be $250 thousand.

Blanca Clemente is a wife and mother who, although married to a famous actor, maintains her personal life private.

