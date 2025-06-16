Victor Osimhen will expectedly leave Napoli permanently this summer amid interest from many clubs

The Super Eagles forward spent last season on loan at Galatasaray and performed above expectations

Al-Hilal have rejoined the race after Real Madrid and seven other clubs contacted the player's representatives

Al-Hilal have reportedly rejoined the race for Victor Osimhen after eight other European clubs contacted the Super Eagles forward for a potential transfer this summer.

Osimhen will leave Napoli permanently this summer and will join a new club after a successful season-long loan spell at Turkish Super League champions Galatasaray.

Victor Osimhen with the Galatasaray fans after the final match of the season. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian footballer scored 37 goals and provided eight assists in 41 games in all competitions, helping the team win the league and Ziraat Turkish Cup.

His performance prompted the club to consider a permanent move for the forward, despite being far off from being able to afford his €75 million release clause.

The early days of this summer window were not bustling for the Napoli star, and he only had two concrete offers despite the rumours linking him to multiple clubs.

Premier League clubs Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United, who were interested in signing him last summer and winter, walked away because of the cost of the deal.

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal attempted to sign him for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, but were unsuccessful after failing to agree on personal terms with the player.

Al-Hilal rejoin Osimhen’s race

According to Fabrizio Romano, Al-Hilal have not given up on Victor Osimhen and will submit a new proposal to the player as they already have a verbal pact with Napoli.

The former LOSC Lille forward rejected four proposals from the Saudi club worth up to €45 million salary during negotiations early in the window.

It is unlikely that a new proposal will convince the forward as he reportedly prefers to remain in Europe and prioritises a dream move to the Premier League.

Victor Osimhen celebrates his last goal for Galatasaray. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

7 clubs rival Galatasaray for Osimhen

Galatasaray were the favourites to land Osimhen after Al-Hilal walked away from the deal last week, but now have more European clubs in the transfer saga.

According to Team Talk, seven European heavyweights have joined the race: Real Madrid, Juventus, PSG, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, and AC Milan have all contacted the striker.

Real Madrid are the new entrants as other clubs have at one point or the other contacted the striker for a potential permanent transfer or even a loan spell.

Paris Saint-Germain had an agreement on personal terms with him last summer worth €14mil per season, but Napoli rejected multiple bids up to €110 million.

Chelsea also tried last summer, but could not agree on personal terms, with reports claiming they were far off the player’s salary demands.

Osimhen makes fresh demands from Napoli

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen made fresh demands from Napoli as more clubs join the race for his signature and to help facilitate his permanent exit this summer.

Napoli reduced his release clause from €130 million to €75 million, and the striker is demanding a further increase this summer to end their tumultuous relationship.

