Gunmen suspected to be bandits killed ten worshippers on Tuesday, October 5, in Batsari local government area

The bandits also burnt many houses while others were left injured are being treated in the hospital

Katsina - A reported attack by armed bandits in Yasore community, Batsari local government area of Katsina state has led to the death of ten people.

Daily Trust reports that 10 worshippers observing Magrib prayer were casualities of the incident which happened on Tuesday, October 5.

The suspects who attacked the community about 6:30pm were said to have opened fire on the victims and burnt many houses.

SP Gambo Isah, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the incident, saying the attackers were on reprisal mission, The Punch added.

It was gathered that the dead bodies were buried on Wednesday morning, October 6, while those who sustained injuries are being treated in the hospital.

It is believed that the bandits came from their hideouts in Birnin Gwari forest in Kaduna State.

A resident who spoke with the newspaperwithout revealing his name claimed said the attackers came despite the ongoing military and police offensive.

The police spokesman added that many residents who survived the deadly invasion had fled to the headquarters of Batsari Local Government for safety.

