A Nigerian man who studied law at the university has shared the troubles he went through before gaining admission

According to the man, he took the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) six times before he passed mathematics with a credit

He said he took the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) three times in the past and scored 215 in the third attempt

A Nigerian man said he found it very difficult when he wanted to gain admission into the university to study law.

According to the man, his problem started with the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) as he could not pass mathematics with a credit.

The man said he took the JAMB result three times before he succeeded. Photo credit: Facebook/Samuel Benedict and Tech Cabal.

In a Facebook post, the man, Samuel Benedict, said he took the SSCE six times before he obtained a credit in mathematics.

He said:

"I sat for the SSCE examination six times, all in a bid to obtain a credit in mathematics, an essential requirement for university admission. Each failure was a setback, but I refused to give up. Finally, on my sixth attempt, I achieved the long-awaited credit."

He said that after getting the required credit in mathematics, the next problem he faced was the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Samuel said he wrote the JAMB examination three times. On his third attempt, he went to a different UTME center instead of the one allocated to him.

He narrated the story:

"On my third JAMB attempt, I faced an unexpected challenge. There was a mix-up with my exam center—I mistakenly traveled to Dukku instead of Kaltungo. It was only when I arrived at the exam hall that I realized the mistake. Time was slipping away, but I refused to accept failure. I immediately chartered a car and rushed to Kaltungo while the exam was already ongoing. By the time I arrived, there were only 30 minutes left. With desperation, determination, and a lot of abeg I was allowed to sit for the exam within the remaining time. Against all odds, I scored 215."

It was the 215 score he got that he used to gain admission to study law, and he has since achieved his dream.

He said he wrote the JAMB examination years ago and he is now a lawyer after studying at the University of Maiduguri.

Despite his JAMB challenges, the man later went to school and became a lawyer. Photo credit: Facebook/Samuel Benedict.

His words:

"That score became my golden ticket. I gained admission the 3rd time at the University of Maiduguri, (8 years after I graduated from secondary school) studied Law, and ultimately achieved my dream of becoming a lawyer."

Man who wrote SSCE six times shares his experience

Rejoice Ibrahim Malgwi said:

"My story was almost like yours, I am grateful I did not give up despite the society pointing to you that you are a woman and have limited time frame, one thing I believe is that if you can vision it, you can become it."

Kanatu S Sabo said:

"I can remember the night before the exams when you tutor me in Literature and Government, I was stuck when I was told in the morning that you leave for Kaltungo that's where your Exam center is not Dukku. To the glory of God you have made it."

