Four Catholic seminarians lost their lives in an accident at the Obudu Ranch Resort in Cross River State

Nine others sustained serious injuries after the vehicle reportedly suffered brake failure

The victims were touring the resort in a bus owned by the Enugu Catholic Diocese

Ikwette, Cross River state — Tragedy struck at the Obudu Ranch Resort in Cross River State as four Catholic seminarians lost their lives in a fatal accident.

The incident occurred in the Ikwette community, located at the bottom hill of the famous tourist site.

Four seminarians were confirmed dead and nine were heavily wounded after a crash in Obudu Ranch. Photo credit: @dipdivehq

Source: Twitter

According to a statement from Nsa Gill, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Bassey Otu, the accident involved 13 passengers, all seminarians, who were on a guided tour of the resort.

“The unfortunate incident resulted in the loss of four lives and injuries to nine others. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement read.

Cause of the accident

Initial investigations suggest the crash was caused by brake failure. The bus involved belongs to the Enugu Catholic Diocese, and the group was led by a Reverend Father.

“They had finished their tour of the ranch and encountered the unfortunate incident at the bottom hill community, outside the ranch premises,” Gill added.

Government Reacts

Cross River officials have reacted with grief and concern after four seminarians lost their lives in the tragic bus crash. Photo credit: @CrossRiverVine

Source: Facebook

The Cross River State Government expressed deep condolences and emphasised its commitment to visitor safety at Obudu Ranch and across Cross River state, Channels Television reported.

“Safety is our utmost priority in the Ranch Resort and beyond, and we will be reviewing the safety measures in place at the Ranch Resort for every visitor,” the statement noted.

Safety Measures To Be Strengthened

Authorities have also urged future visitors to inspect their vehicles before touring the site and to observe all safety regulations, Vanguard reported.

“We urge all visitors to prioritise safety, including the roadworthiness of their vehicles,” Gill emphasised.

Four gospel ministers die in Ogun auto crash

Previously, Legit.ng reported that four Nigerian gospel ministers lost their lives in a fatal crash on the Ikorodu-Sagamu Expressway in Ogun state.

The victims include the popular evangelist Ayodeji David (Kekere Jesu), who is known for his dynamic street preaching and social media ministry.

It was gathered that Kekere Jesu and his crew members were travelling for a church program in a convoy of two vehicles when the tragedy occurred over the weekend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng