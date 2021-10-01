Niger seems to be under siege by armed bandits who have been carrying out repeated attacks in the state recently

In a fleet of rage during one of such attacks, the bandits were said to have burnt almost a dozen people alive

The terrorists also killed several others by gunshots and kidnapped seven women fro one of the communities

Munya - Ten people were burnt alive, 20 others killed while seven women were kidnapped in Kachiwe community, Sarkin Pawa Ward of Munya local government area of Niger state as armed bandits stormed the area during the week.

The secretary of the local government area, James Jagaba narrated the ordeal to some journalists in the state capital, Minna.

No official statement on the incident yet from the Bello-led government in Niger. Photo credit: Niger state government

The Punch newspaper quoted him as saying:

“The bandits set all the houses ablaze, burnt ten people alive, abducted ten women, and slaughtered the others.

“On their way after carrying out their heinous act, they met two people whose vehicle broke down, they stopped and killed those two people then burnt down their vehicle. In the process, three of the abducted women escaped and the bandits went with the other seven women.

“The whole community was wiped out by the bandits, nobody survived. We got to know about how they carried out the activities from the women who escaped and are still in shock.”

The secretary added that the bandits moved to Shapè village under the Sarki Pawa ward and killed nine people while others in the community took to their heels adding that they also killed seven people in the Gogope ward.

It was learnt that the bandits were able to carry out their activities unabated due to the seizure of mobile networks in the affected communities.

Daily Trust newspaper reports that the Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane earlier confirmed the attack on the three villages.

According to Matane, 13 persons were killed in Kachiwe, 9 in Shape, and 6 in another village.

Buhari tasked on protecting Nigerians by the Vatican

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to do everything in his power to protect Nigerians, especially in the north, from violent criminals and killers.

The message was sent to the Nigerian president on Wednesday, September 29, in a general audience preaching by Pope Francis.

The Pope said he was particularly pained to hear of the recent killings in Kaduna which took place on Saturday, September 25.

