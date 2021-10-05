Governor Udom Emmanuel has been described as Nigeria's true symbol of peace unity, justice, and progress

Uyo - The President of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan has described Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel as Nigeria's true symbol of peace unity, justice, and progress.

According to Dr. Lawan, Akwa Ibom is blessed to have Emmanuel as the governor at a time like this, adding that the federal government has noted the governor's sincerity of purpose and commitment to the economic development of the state.

Senator Lawan hailed the giant strides of Governor Emmanuel in Akwa Ibom state.

Speaking on Tuesday, October 5 at Ikot Ekpene while performing the inauguration of the 25km Uyo-Ikot Ekpene road completed by the Emmanuel-led administration, the Senate President said he was marveled at the development strides recorded in the state.

He observed that such feat was made possible because of the love the governor has for his people.

He praised Governor Emmanuel for judiciously utilising state resources in the development of the state, assuring the readiness of the federal government to partner with the governor in the infrastructural development of the state.

The Senate President assured the state that the National Assembly will interface with the minister of works and other relevant offices for the reimbursement of funds expended by the state in fixing federal roads in the state.

His words:

“You are truly a pan Nigerian. You are a leader, a governor who believes in the unity of Nigeria. We are solidly behind the quest of making Nigeria a solid, united nation. Today this country is going through a challenging period.

“The kind of challenges we face in Nigeria requires that all hands must be on deck to surmount the myriad of challenges facing the country.

“I'm happy and so proud to be here. I have seen a real genuine, committed partner in the development of Nigeria. Mr. Governor, I want to thank you for the opportunity to commission this road.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel is what I call justice. He is unity, he is peace, he is progress, he is development. And you are right in all actions you've taken.

“When this road was left at 20 percent, you took over the project for the love you have for the people of Ikot Ekpene in particular and Akwa Ibom in general. This is what Nigeria needs at this time.”

Speaking earlier, Governor Udom Emmanuel while welcoming the Senate President to the project site, described the road as critically strategic to his Completion Agenda, and lauded the host communities where the project traverses for not stalling the progress of work on the road.

He appealed to the federal government to effect reimbursement to the state on the funds spent in constructing the federal roads in the state.

He said:

“The event of today is truly a joyous and happy day for me. This particular one; (Uyo-Ikot Ekpene road) gives me exceeding joy. This road remains critically strategic to our Completion Agenda.”

Allaying fears over the state of the proposed seaport project, the governor assured that the project was on course, assuring that nothing would stop the actualization of the project.

He added:

“In this era where there is no money we are surviving. We are expecting a whole lot more from the federal government. We need to be supported, we need to be encouraged. The noise you are hearing on social media cannot stop development on the Ibom Deep Seaport.”

UNN Announces Governor Udom Emmanuel As Guest Speaker

Meanwhile, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, has appointed Governor Emmanuel as Guest Speaker for her 2021 Founders Day.

The announcement was made on Sunday, October 3 during a courtesy call on the governor at Government House Uyo, by Prof. Bennett Nwanguma, chairman Senate Ceremonials Committee, UNN.

Governor Emmanuel who accepted the invitation to the event which holds on Thursday, October 7, thanked the delegation from the University community for nominating him to speak at the occasion.

