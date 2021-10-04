Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom will be the guest speaker at a major event on Thursday, October 7

The event is the 2021 Founders Day of the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka, popularly called UNN

Governor Emmanuel accepted the invitation to the event and thanked the University community for nominating him to speak at the occasion

Uyo - The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, has appointed Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel as Guest Speaker for her 2021 Founders Day.

The announcement was made on Sunday, October 3 during a courtesy call on the governor at Government House Uyo, by Prof. Bennett Nwanguma, chairman Senate Ceremonials Committee, UNN.

Governor Emmanuel will be the guest speaker at the 61st Founder’s Day of UNN. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

Source: Facebook

Governor Emmanuel who accepted the invitation to the event which holds on Thursday, October 7, thanked the delegation from the University community for nominating him to speak at the occasion.

He said the session will be an avenue to interact and share knowledge and experiences which will be of benefit to the University community.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Speaking on the contributions of the University towards nation-building, Governor Emmanuel maintained that Nigeria can surmount its challenges if there is a re-awakening of a moral rebirth in the minds of the people to take up their responsibilities, the country will be better off.

He said:

“We need to pass a message that we can fix it, we must rejig the system and get things done, we should not allow many things to decay in our land and the only way to do that is to pass information where we try to rebuild a moral rebirth in our people and the confidence in our people that we must forge ahead and if we don’t fix it, nobody will do it for us.’’

Speaking earlier, Professor Nwanguma said the Founder's Day ceremony was an annual event at which founders of the prestigious institution are remembered and honoured, with particular tribute to Nigeria’s first President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and his generation of Nigerian leaders.

He thanked Governor Emmanuel and members of his cabinet for the warm reception and hospitality accorded him and his team and expressed the gratitude of the UNN community for the governor’s acceptance to feature at the event.

Udom Emmanuel speaks on exit from office in 2023

Meanwhile, Governor Emmanuel has vowed to complete all ongoing projects in Akwa Ibom before he leaves power in 2023.

The governor made the promise on Friday, August 20 while speaking as a special guest of honour at a breakfast meeting with the Christian Association of Nigeria, Akwa Ibom state chapter.

He also used the opportunity to call on Christian leaders to support his administration in fervent prayers to achieve his vision as encapsulated in the 8 point agenda to the Akwa Ibom people.

Source: Legit