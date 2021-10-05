There is a high chance that Emmanuel and Liquorose's ship will thrive outside the house seeing as they are still waxing stronger days after the show

The Shine Ya Eye ex-housemates visited Biggie's house one last time and the love birds could not get their hands away from each other

Tega who was one of the highlights of the show gushed over them and urged organisers of the show to give her the camera

Emmanuel and Liquorose's romance has thrived regardless of the criticisms and doubts Nigerians had about them.

The love birds have spent days outside the show since it ended on October 3, but they seem to still be into each other like before.

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye stars Photo credit: @bigbronaija/@liquorose/@emmanuelumohjr

Source: Instagram

The Shine Ya Eye ex-housemates visited the BBNaija house one last time and as they looked around, Emmanuel and Liquorose had a loved-up moment.

Tega who was making a video at the time gushed over the lovers as she shouted that organisers of the show should give her a particular camera.

Tega's request might be traced back to her escapades with Boma in the house.

Watch the video below:

Whitemoney warns Emmanuel against Angel

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye stars, Emmanuel and Angel, started getting along just as the show got to its last leg.

The duo appeared to have feelings for each other despite Emmanuel’s relationship with Liquorose on the reality show.

Angel asked Emmanuel if she could kiss his lips, an offer he turned down. She also asked if he meant something he had told her earlier and he denied it, saying he lied. According to him, she should ignore it but she said she couldn’t.

Just as they were rounding up the intimate talk, Whitemoney ran in and dragged Emmanuel away from Angel. He warned the young man to run away from her.

Source: Legit.ng