The Kebbi state chapter of CAN has denied the report that it rejected a donation from Governor Nasir Idris

Venerable Ayyuba Kanta, the chairman of the body of Christ in the state, noted that the donation was not meant for individuals but for the association

Kanta explained that Pastor Paul Elenche only advised that the money should be channelled for the group's humanitarian activities

The Kebbi state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria has clarified the viral report that it rejected Governor Nasir Idris's N30 million donation to its coffers.

Venerable Ayyuba Kanta, the chairman of the body, in a statement on Thursday, June 19, dismissed the claim, adding that the money was not a personal gift to any pastor but was meant to support the two-day statewide crusade.

CAN speaks on N30 million donation

According to Kanta, the crusade was organised by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and the CAN in the state, as reported by The Punch.

Kanta clarified that the donation wasn't a personal gift to any pastor but rather a gesture of support for the crusade. He noted that Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche, who ministered during the event, has a policy of not accepting gifts during his evangelical engagements. Instead, he advised that the funds be used for developmental projects at the discretion of CAN's state leadership.

The association has since used the funds to construct a perimeter fence at the Christian cemetery, a project recently approved by Governor Nasir Idris. CAN expressed gratitude to the governor for his support, which included releasing the state stadium for the crusade and facilitating the distribution of palliatives to students and women.

CAN explained that the relationship between the Christian community and the Kebbi State Government was cordial, with Kanta describing Governor Idris as "a jolly friend of all Christians and CAN leadership in the state". This gesture demonstrates the governor's commitment to fostering interfaith harmony and supporting the Christian community in the state.

CAN speaks on how to spend N30m donation

The association's decision to redirect the funds towards a developmental project highlights the organisation's focus on community development and its willingness to partner with the government to achieve common goals.

In a trending video, Governor Idris’ representative at the crusade said the donation was to support the large outdoor crusade organised by CAN. The representative stated this after he was invited to speak at the event while he publicly announced the donation to a cheering crowd on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

However, Pastor Enenche politely turned down the offer, stating that the church would not accept the money. He appreciated Governor Idris’ generosity while recommending that the funds be redirected to an orphanage or any other charitable cause chosen by the governor.

Here is the trending video:

Soludo refunds crusade venue fee to Pastor Enenche

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Chukwuma Soludo commended Pastor Enenche for conducting a crusade in Awka, Anambra state.

Soludo refunded Dunamis International Gospel Centre the fee it paid for the usage of Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka.

The governor said Pastor Enenche's message on righteousness would help reshape the minds of young people in the state.

