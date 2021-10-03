BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates, Angel and Emmanuel appear to have some emotions brewing between them

The duo were recently having a conversation that they promised to continue after the show before Whitemoney showed up

Whitemoney advised Emmanuel to run from Angel but he did not seem to be paying attention and went back to give her a peck

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye stars, Emmanuel and Angel, have started getting along just as the show has gotten to its last leg.

The duo appear to have feelings for each other despite Emmanuel’s relationship with Liquorose on the reality show.

Just after their Saturday Night Party, Emmanuel and Angel were seen having a private conversation.

Angel asked Emmanuel she should kiss his lips, an offer he turned down. She also asked if he meant something he had told her earlier and he denied it, saying he lied. According to him, she should ignore it but she said she couldn’t.

The duo continued to be vague about their conversation and promised to continue it after the show.

Just as they were rounding up their talk, Whitemoney ran in and dragged Emmanuel away from Angel. He warned the young man to run away from her.

According to Whitemoney, they were not having a simple conversation and Angel needed to be feared.

The 21-year-old however fired back and said that wasn’t the one to be feared in the house because she wasn’t hiding her snake-ish nature. According to her, some people were pretending not to be snakes.

Social media users react

The antics between Emmanuel and Angel has not gone unnoticed by fans and they have reacted to it.

Read some of their comments below:

Official.mirel:

“I no fit leave this girl with my guy friend talk more my boyfriend.”

Ifecaro3:

“I don't know why people are surprised at angels actions if you truly watched this season 6. Angel: I break relationships, I sna*tch my friends boyfriends and she uses whoever is vulnerable without shame or fears. Congratulations to Emmanuel and thank God is not deeper than this my darling Liquorose ❤. In less than 14hrs to your tent ohh Israel.”

Anothertestimony:

“Whitemoney is truly a genuine friend if Emmarose.”

Official.mirel:

“Asking your friends guy to kiss you omo this one loud .”

Assygirl:

“How you go dey pursue person guy obviously, you will be displaying mumu character and be calling it cruise/strategy.”

Valinjete:

“White please let Emmanuel do whatever he wants with Angel.I want my Liqour to shine her eyes even if it will be too late.”

Nebe_stella:

“Angel flirting is wrong, knowing that liquorose is involved with Emma! ”

Sandraukwu:

“Angel isn’t the one flirting, Emmanuel is stylishly throwing some kinda advances, and trust angel to catch it and act on it regardless. She obviously wants to let us all know that Emmanuel doesn’t deserve rose cos he’s stylishly coming for her. Like she said, if you flirt with me, I’ll flirt back. Period .”

B3rants_:

“If you like leave your man with angel, don’t come and cry to us o.”

Mz_vickies:

“Emmanuel actually likes Angel kind of person but he dint know his choice and had to choose Liquorose cos she was always around him .”

Angel is very calculative and preys on people - Cross says

BBNaija season six housemate, Cross, has opened up to some of his co-stars on his perception about another housemate, Angel.

While having a discussion with Pere and Whitemoney in the garden, Cross made it known that he thinks Angel is the biggest game player on the BBNaija show.

According to the young man, he got to discover that Angel is very strategic and knows what she is doing.

Not stopping there, Cross said that he decided to try and understand Angel and know her story.

According to him, after doing that, he realized that she was a very smart girl who knows how to prey on people to get what she wants. He also described her as being highly calculative.

