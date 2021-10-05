Ahead of the 2023 elections, Governor Yahaya Bello has said Nigeria is waiting for young people to steer the country towards the dreams of its founding fathers

According to the Kogi governor, Nigerian youths no longer have any excuse not to take over the nation’s leadership

Governor Bello said this through one of his aides who represented him at a two-day retreat for young legislators in Lagos

Lagos - Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state on Monday, October 4, said Nigerian youths no longer have an excuse not to take the lead in the 2023 general election.

The Punch reports that Bello made the disclosure at a 3-day retreat of young Nigerian Parliamentarians in Lagos themed ‘Youth Alliance Preparatory To The 2023 General Elections’.

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello says youth no longer have any excuse not to take the lead in 2023.

Source: Twitter

He went on to note that Nigeria is waiting for young people to steer the nation towards the dreams of its founding fathers.

Bello, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Youths and Students Affairs, Jubril Ogundare, affirmed that the ballot should witness more young Nigerians vying for elective positions, P.M News added.

According to him, his political life had been a chronicle of doing what people said could not be done, when he threw his hat into the ring as a young Nigerian to run for governorship of Kogi in 2015.

2023: Why younger generation should take over, Yahaya Bello sends strong message to youths

Recall that the governor said that time is ripe for the younger generation to take over from the elders who are currently holding power at the federal level.

Receiving the leadership of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) led by its president, Mustapha Isa at the Kogi state Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, on Tuesday, September 28, Governor Bello said there is need for the youth to take over the affairs of the country.

Bello noted that the the issue of power shift to another region was borne out of ethnic sentiment and breaches the provisions of the constitution.

2023: Governor Yahaya Bello reveals who will decide his fate

In a related development, the Kogi state governor said Nigerian youths will decide his fate in the 2023 presidential race.

It was reported that Governor Bello said this during the inauguration of a presidential campaign movement, Yahaya Bello Network Group (YBN), organised for him by some northern youths in Kaduna.

The governor also said rotational presidency is not in the constitution of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

