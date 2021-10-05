Nigerian youths have been urged to contest for elective positions if they truly want to take over power

According to Osinbajo, the not-too-young-to-run movement would be defeated if the youths fail to contest

Meanwhile, he lamented that the turnout of youths in Nigeria during elections had always been low

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has asked young Nigerians to contest for elective positions in the 2023 elections if they want to assume power.

Speaking on Monday during a two-day retreat for young legislators in Lagos, Osinbajo said power is never given on a platter.

Osinbajo urges Nigerian youths to seek for political power. Photo: Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Twitter

The vice-president, who was represented by Babajide Omoworare, senior special assistant on national assembly matters (senate) to President Muhammadu Buhari, said the not-too-young-to-run movement would be defeated if the youths fail to contest for elective positions.

He said the government had been preparing and equipping the capacity of youths as future leaders, stressing that youths who are ready to hold elective positions in 2023 should join a political party or form new ones.

“In preparation for 2023 general elections, we must realise that greater participation of our youths should not be mere rhetoric,” he said.

“Power is never handed over on a platter. If you don’t bid, you can’t win. We must also register to vote.

“The whole essence is to ensure that youths get involved in the process of democracy and also in the parliamentary process.”

He lamented that the turnout of youths during elections had always been low, adding that in other climes, youths volunteer to mobilise people for political participation.

He said the participation of youths in democratic processes would inject fresh ideas and build public interest in governance.

“The involvement of young persons in the democratic and legislative processes will give us a better democracy and opportunity to make Nigeria a greater country,’’ he added

Source: Legit