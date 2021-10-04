A group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lamented that governors of the party are taking undemocratic decisions

According to the group, the current state governors within the party have practically hijacked the PDP for their selfish interests

The group, Northern Youth Solidarity Forum (NYSF), was reacting to the recent decision of the PDP governors concerning zoning

Maiduguri - Ahead of the October 30 to 31, 2021 elective national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a group, Northern Youth Solidarity Forum (NYSF) has called on party members and supporters in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja to extricate the party from the stranglehold of the governors.

The PDP group urged party members to rise to the occasion, especially on the current burning issues of zoning of party offices in the country before it is too late.

PDP governors have been accused of hijacking the party by a northern group. Photo credit: Bauchi state government

In a statement released by the leader of the group, Abdulkadir Dantata and seen by Legit.ng, the NYSF alerted on the looming danger in the country and warned that, if nothing is done to discourage the continuous control of the PDP by the governors, the party may be heading for doom.

Part of the statement read:

“We are very worried with the overbearing position of PDP governors in all the affairs of the party.

“We cannot forget in a hurry how the governors forced the former governor of Borno state, Ali Modu Sheriff on the party in 2016 and how the same Sheriff collaborated with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and suffered the party in a long period of legal battles.

“Thanks to the Supreme Court that saved the party in that landmark judgement, otherwise, that would have been the end of the PDP.”

Dantata further narrated how in 2017, the PDP governors again came up with the theory of “unity list” that produced Prince Uche Secondus-led the current National Working Committee (NWC), against the will of the people.

The NYSF noted:

“We have not also forgotten what played out at the Eagle Square in December 2017 that led to the emergence of Prince Uche Secondus as the party’s national chairman against the popular will of party members and supporters.

“We must rise up and challenge this situation now, as 13 governors of the party cannot be greater than 24. Party members in the 24 states of the federation that have no governors should come out with a strong position on zoning.

“The southwest and northeast should not be allowed to suffer on account of the decision of PDP governors.”

The group added:

“If the zoning committee recommendation of zoning the chairmanship position to the north is not reversed, the PDP has no hope of winning the 2023 presidential election.”

How PDP governors reached agreement on zoning

Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who doubles as the chairman of the PDP zoning committee announced on Thursday, September 30 the party has zoned the national chairmanship position to the north.

Ugwuanyi noted that the decision came after a meeting of PDP Governors’ Forum held on Wednesday night, September 29.

He stated that nine governors voted in favour of the position of chairman going to the south against three that backed the north.

