The Peoples Democratic Party has zoned the office of the opposition party's national chairman to the north

The chairman of the party’s zoning committee and governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, made the announcement

Ugwuanyi said other positions within the National Working Committee (NWC) will be swapped between the north and the south

Abuja - Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention for the election of new members, the party has zoned the national chairmanship position to the north.

Daily Trust reports that Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who doubles as the chairman of the zoning committee announced this in Abuja on Thursday, September 30.

A northerner is set to emerge as PDP's national chairman. Photo credit: Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

Ugwuanyi noted that the decision came after a meeting of PDP Governors’ Forum held on Wednesday night, September 29.

He stated that nine governors were said to have voted in favour of the position of chairman going to the south against three that backed the north, The Punch added.

According to Ugwuanyi, the National Working Committee (NWC) positions currently being held would be swapped between the north and south.

The governor also explaind that the decision of the committee does not in any way affect the executive and legislative offices.

Nigeria's main opposition party was, however, silent on the zoning of the presidency, vice presidency or other executive and legislative positions in the country.

National convention: Southwest PDP torn between VP, national chairmanship slots

Recall that the PDP southwest stakeholders were torn between whether to settle for the national chairmanship position or a vice-presidential ticket.

This is as the countdown to the October 2021 national convention for the election of new members of the National Working Committee (NWC) continues.

Ahead of the convention, indications are rife that the party might zone its presidential ticket to the north while conceding the national chairmanship slot to the south.

Supremacy battle for control of PDP begins ahead of party’s convention

Meanwhile, a battle for the control of the PDP is in the offing. The battle is between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Oyo state governor, Rotimi Makinde teaming up, Rivers state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike on one side, and former governors and ex-ministers on another side.

Before the alliance between Makinde and Wike collapsed, the two governors were backing the former governor of Osun state, Col. Olagunsoye Oyinlola (rtd) as the next national chairman of the party.

Wike is said to have now thrown his weight behind the deputy vice-chairman of the party in the south-south, Chief Dan Orbih, while Atiku and Makinde are behind the chairmanship aspiration of the former governorship candidate of the party in Ondo state, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN).

