The Trump administration was reported to have dramatically expanded its efforts to revoke U.S. citizenship from foreign-born Americans, according to two people familiar with the plans.

Officials said the move formed part of a wider push to curb immigration and reinforce the administration’s policy agenda.

Trump administration expands denaturalisation drive targeting foreign-born Americans. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty

USCIS staff redeployed to denaturalisation cases

Over recent months, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) had reassigned staff and sent experts to field offices nationwide to scrutinise naturalised citizens.

The aim, sources said, was to provide the Office of Immigration Litigation with 100 to 200 potential denaturalisation cases each month. Historically, such cases were rare and usually involved individuals who concealed criminal records or human rights violations during their applications.

By comparison, the Justice Department confirmed that only 102 cases were formally filed during Trump’s first term.

Homeland security’s wider immigration push

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had already taken steps to restrict immigration more broadly.

Reports indicated that enforcement officers were deployed into U.S. cities on deportation missions, while large warehouses were purchased to hold detainees.

DHS also revoked thousands of visas, including for some individuals who joined pro-Palestinian protests, and sought to deport green card holders.

USCIS defends zero-tolerance policy

A USCIS spokesman, Matthew Tragesser, said the agency only pursued denaturalisation when credible evidence of fraud or misrepresentation existed.

“We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards fraud in the naturalisation process and will pursue denaturalisation proceedings for any individual who lied or misrepresented themselves,” he stated.

“We will continue to relentlessly pursue those undermining the integrity of America’s immigration system and work alongside the Department of Justice to ensure that only those who meet citizenship standards retain the privilege of U.S. citizenship.”

Justice department guidance

The Justice Department instructed attorneys to prioritise denaturalisation cases, offering examples ranging from individuals posing national security risks or engaging in war crimes to those committing government fraud. Officials also cited a broad provision allowing pursuit of “any other cases … that the division determines to be sufficiently important.”

Figures showed that the Trump administration won 86 cases during Trump’s first term, while the Biden administration secured 54.

Trump’s broader citizenship agenda

Observers noted that Trump had long focused on the issue of citizenship, questioning who should qualify as American. He sought powers to strip citizenship from those born in the U.S. to foreign parents, despite constitutional protections for birthright citizenship. The Supreme Court was reported to be weighing his argument.

On Thanksgiving Day last year, Trump used Truth Social to declare that he would remove anyone who was not a “net asset” to the U.S. He wrote that he would “denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization.”

Naturalisation process

According to DHS, around 800,000 people become naturalised citizens each year. Applicants must be over 18, hold legal permanent residency, demonstrate English proficiency, understand U.S. history and civics, and show “good moral character” under the Immigration and Naturalization Act.

Traditionally, citizenship was revoked only when fraud was proven during the application process.

