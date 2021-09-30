David Ndung'u reportedly emerged from his hideout after he heard the news that his girlfriend had given birth to a baby boy

The 21-year-old sneaked back to his Gikindu home and after confirming that he was indeed the father, he went out to drink alcohol

After getting intoxicated, the suspect forgot that he was a wanted man and started shouting, attracting the attention of passersby

A serial jailbreak suspect on the run, from Gikindu village in Murang'a South in Kenya, found himself behind bars again after carelessly drinking alcohol in celebration of his son's birth.

The 21-year-old, David Kung'u Ndung'u, is said to have emerged from his hideout after he heard the news that his girlfriend had given birth to a baby boy, Kenya24 News reports.

The 21-year-old serial jailbreak David Kung'u Ndung'u. Photo: Nation.

Source: UGC

Thrilled by the news, Ndung'u, threw all the caution to the wind and sneaked back to his Gikindu home and after confirming that he was indeed the father, he went out to drink alcohol, Nation reported.

At around 6.30pm, accompanied by three friends, the new father ordered a 750ml bottle of alcohol and two chasers and went inside a banana plantation located near Maragua town and they started drinking in celebration.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Become a better robber

The banana plantation, where the trio was having fun, was a kilometre away from Maragua Police Station where Ndung'u had escaped twice.

After getting intoxicated, the suspect forgot that he was a wanted man and started shouting attracting the attention of passersby.

He declared that he will now become a better robber to support his son. David was overheard by people who alerted the police.

He was too drunk to escape again

Murang'a South sub-county police boss Alexander Shikondi said after receiving the tip, he dispatched five officers to the area.

On arriving at the plantation, the police immediately identified Ndung'u who was on their wanted list.

The three, who were too drunk to escape, were arrested and while in the cell, the drunk Ndung'u kept on praising his wife for giving birth to a boy.

On Wednesday, September 29, when he sobered up, he realised his miscalculations.

Before escaping from prison on April 6, he had been charged with robbery with violence.

Man who escaped prison 30 years ago hands himself to police

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 64-year-old man who escaped from prison 30 years ago had handed himself to police.

Darko Desic allegedly used a hacksaw blade and bolt cutters to escape from an Australian Prison.

The New South Wales Police force released a statement on Wednesday, September 15, indicating he broke out of prison on July 31, 1992.

The 64-year-old who escaped from prison aged 35 surrendered on September 12 and was arrested and charged with escape from lawful custody.

Source: Legit.ng