Galatasaray assistant coach Irfan Saraloglu has sent a message to Liverpool after their win over Istanbul Basaksehir

Liverpool will host Galatasaray at Anfield in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg

The Turkish champions travel to England with a narrow one-goal advantage ahead of the decider in Merseyside

Galatasaray assistant head coach Irfan Saraloglu has sent a message to Liverpool ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg at Anfield on March 18, 2026.

Galatasaray defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the first leg at Rams Park. Victor Osimhen assisted Mario Lemina for the only goal in the seventh minute and the Lions held on.

Galatasaray's assistant coach speaks about Liverpool ahead of Champions League clash. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool conceded a late equaliser against Tottenham in the Premier League, while the Turkish champions beat Istanbul Basaksehir in the derby.

Galatasaray have begun preparations for the second leg immediately after their win over Basaksehir and are expected to travel to England on Tuesday.

Irfan Saraloglu sends message to Liverpool

Galatasaray assistant manager Irfan Saraloglu, who stood in for his suspended boss Okan Buruk on the touchline against Istanbul Basaksehir confirms that the team will be ready for Liverpool.

“We will prepare for the Liverpool match. Repeating what we did in the first match will bring us the right approach,” he told Galatasaray TV.

“It's certain the opponent will take precautions. We will work on how to stop them or how to attack them. We have very little time.

“It's an important match for us, and it's important for them too. We will try to maintain our advantage. I hope we can give our nation a holiday gift before the holiday.”

The holiday Saraloglu referred to was the end of Ramadan, which is predicted to fall on March 20 in Turkiye, two days after the match.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot, speaking after his team’s 1-1 draw against Tottenham admits that their chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season took a hit.

The Reds currently sit in fifth place with 48 points, three points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, but remains in a good spot as England could have five slots next season.

“Of course it's damaging, but it's how many times this has been damaging for us. We don't help ourselves at all. It's so many times this season,” he told Liverpool FC.

Arne Slot hits out at Liverpool stars after 1-1 draw against Tottenham. Photo by Peter Byrne.

Source: Getty Images

“We struggle to keep clean sheets. We haven't had as many clean sheets as you would want if you want to go higher up in the table. That's a bad combination for picking up the amount of points we want to pick up.”

Liverpool’s progress to the next round could help their quest to qualify for the Champions League next season as it would count towards coefficient and help England get five slots.

Irfan Saraloglu reacts to Galatasaray's win

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray's assistant manager Irfan Saraloglu reacted after leading the team to a 3-0 win over Istanbul Basaksehir.

Saraloglu, who was filling the void on the touchline in the absence of his boss, Okan Buruk, praised the players for their display and looked forward to Liverpool.

Source: Legit.ng