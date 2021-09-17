A man who escaped from an Australian prison 30 years ago has handed himself over to police authorities

The man identified as Darko Desic reportedly escaped for fear of being deported to his native country, Yugoslavia

His neighbours launched a fundraiser to help the 64-year-old get a lawyer and raised over N1 million within two hours of setting it up

A man who spent almost 30 years on the run after escaping from prison has handed in himself to law enforcement officers.

Darko Desic allegedly used a hacksaw blade and bolt cutters to escape from an Australian Prison.

Darko Desic escaped from prison 30 years ago. He surrendered to the police. Photos: AFP.

Prison break

The New South Wales Police force released a statement on Wednesday, September 15, indicating he broke out of prison on July 31, 1992.

The 64-year-old who escaped from prison aged 35 surrendered on September 12 and was arrested and charged with escape from lawful custody.

He appeared in court on Tuesday, and the next hearing is set for September 28.

According to 9News, Desic escaped from prison because he did not want to be deported to his native Yugoslavia. At that time, the country was embroiled in a civil war.

Losing home

According to reports, Desic opted to surrender after losing his job and, subsequently, his house due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before surrendering to the cops, Desic was reportedly living on beaches in Sidney and doing odd jobs to make money.

Release

After news of his surrender broke, his neighbours started a fundraiser to hire a lawyer for him, raising KSh 480,000 (N1,794,193.36) in less than two hours.

“He hasn't hurt anybody, has never put his hand out for government assistance and has been helping people in our community,” one of his neighbours said.

