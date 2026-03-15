Rob Green says Calvin Bassey should have scored after missing a clear first-half chance for Fulham

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels produced a brilliant save to deny the Super Eagles defender

Bassey still delivered a strong defensive display despite a nervy second-half incident

Former West Ham United goalkeeper Rob Green has criticised Calvin Bassey after the Fulham defender missed a golden opportunity during his side’s goalless draw against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, March 15.

Bassey, who played the full 90 minutes for Fulham, nearly opened the scoring in the first half when he connected with a well-delivered cross from fellow Nigerian Alex Iwobi.

Rob Green has expressed disappointment over a missed first-half opportunity by Calvin Bassey during Fulham’s goalless draw against Nottingham Forest. Photo by Nathan Stirk

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian defender rose highest inside the penalty area, but his header was denied by an excellent reflex save from Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels.

Green, analysing the moment on Sky Sports, praised the Belgian goalkeeper but insisted Bassey should have converted the chance.

Green questions Bassey’s missed opportunity

The biggest talking point of the match came in the first half when Fulham created a dangerous set-piece opportunity.

Alex Iwobi delivered a precise ball into the penalty area, and Bassey managed to lose his marker before directing a header toward goal.

However, Nottingham Forest goalkeeper reacted quickly to push the ball away and keep the score level.

According to Green, Bassey should have done more to convert such a clear opportunity.

“It's brilliant from Sels,” Green said during the broadcast.

“Bassey steals in and has to score.”

The moment proved to be crucial, as Fulham failed to find the breakthrough in a tightly contested match, BBC Sport reports.

Bassey put up strong defensive performance

Despite the missed chance, Bassey remained one of Fulham’s most reliable players at the back throughout the match.

Bassey came close to giving Fulham the lead in the first half when he rose to meet a precise delivery from fellow Nigerian Alex Iwobi. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles defender helped keep Nottingham Forest’s attackers under control for large spells of the game.

His physical presence and composure allowed Fulham to maintain defensive stability, particularly during moments when Forest attempted to push forward.

Bassey has been an important figure for Fulham this season, regularly featuring in the starting lineup and playing a key role in the team’s defensive setup.

VAR saves Fulham after nervy moment

Bassey’s match was not without tension, however. Early in the second half, he was involved in a controversial incident when he challenged Nottingham Forest substitute Dan Ndoye inside the penalty area.

Ndoye appeared to be through on goal when Bassey made contact, bringing the forward to the ground and prompting strong penalty appeals from Forest players.

Fortunately for Fulham, the assistant referee had already raised the flag for offside, meaning the challenge was ruled irrelevant, and no penalty was awarded.

The decision spared Bassey and his teammates from what could have been a decisive moment in the match.

In the end, Fulham held on for a goalless draw, with both sides unable to break the deadlock.

Bassey opens up on representing Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bassey recently opened up about his decision to represent Nigeria's Super Eagles over both Italy and England.

The Fulham defender explained that a particular FIFA World Cup match against Argentina became a pivotal moment in his choice to play for Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng