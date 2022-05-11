An honest Ghanaian taxi driver is going viral on social media after returning an amount of GH¢8,000 (N440k) that was left in his car

In the viral video, the gentleman, upon entering the woman's house with the money, was received with tears of joy

The video has since been warming numerous hearts on social media with many calling for him to be greatly rewarded

An amazing Ghanaian taxi driver whose name is yet to be identified has done the unthinkable on the morning of Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in a video that is making the rounds.

In the footage, the driver had returned an amount of GH¢8,000 (N440k) that was mistakenly dropped by a market woman in his vehicle.

Screenshots from video taken when taxi driver returned GH¢8k left in his car Photo credit: @saddickadams/Twitter

Although he saw the money the day before, the driver did not get the opportunity to return it to the woman but decided to do so the very next morning.

Upon seeing him with the money, the woman and her entire household who had already known that she lost a huge amount of money could not hold back their tears as they all took turns hugging him passionately.

Netizens hail the taxi driver who returned the money

The video, since it got shared online, has been heaping many heartwarming reactions.

Romeo Gyimah said:

"What will it profit a man if he gained the whole world and loses his life???? After all there are still good people in Ghana, and that can give us hope! God bless you."

Alfred Okyere-Darko commented:

"Only a few bad nuts are taking the shine out of the good deeds of millions of Ghanaians. Ghana is still an icon in the world."

Edward D Ofori indicated:

"God will bless him abundantly always. Those greedy and thieves should learn from him. There's no blessing in what's not yours and but wrongfully have it."

Taxi driver returns money and phone passenger forgot in his car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a taxi driver had returned a huge sum of money and phone a passenger forgot in his car.

In a Facebook post seen by Legit.ng, Bena revealed that one of his passengers identified as Tony Irungu forgot his bag in the car with KSh 90k (N330,013.20) and an expensive phone worth KSh 100k (N366,681.34).

Bena stated he was surprised that when he reached out to him, he didn't seem bothered. He instead asked him to deliver the forgotten bag in his free time.

