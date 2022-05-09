A taxi driver who plies his trade in Abuja has shared the story of how he got paid for showing kindness to one of his passengers

The driver identified as Ekeson Egwuonwu told Legit.ng that he received the sum of N91,000 from a nice passenger for a single drop

According to Ekeson who is a Petroleum Engineering graduate from Imo State Polytechnic, Owerri, the passenger paid him the money in Dollars

A Nigerian graduate who works as a taxi driver has narrated what transpired between him and a very kind passenger who paid him N91,000 for a single drop.

The carbie identified as Ekeson Egwuonwu said he first picked the passenger from Gwarimpa, Abuja to Idu during which he interacted with him nicely.

Ekeson Egwuonwu who is Petroleum Engineering graduate plies his trade in Abuja.

Source: Original

He told them stories

Ekeson, who is also a writer said he told the passenger and his companions stories. The passenger may have been struck by the intelligence of the carbie and decided to bless him.

After the trip, Ekeson said he received another call from the passenger, telling him to go to Benue state and pick someone. It was an 8 hours journey and he got paid $220 or N91,000.

Ekeson narrated the story to Legit.ng when he was contacted for a comment on the story which he earlier shared on his Facebook. He said:

"It started the day he requested me from a hotel in Gwarimpa and offered them the ride to Idu, where he went to inspect his supposed house which he bought."

"So I stayed and waited and took them around and chatted with them, telling them stories and how Abuja is. They took me to Kilimanjaro restaurant and bought me goodies.

"After a few weeks, his girlfriend came to visit his mother in Northbank in Markudi and he now called me and paid me 220$ to go pick her up from there back to Abuja. It was actually a beautiful experience."

