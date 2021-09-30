The presidential bid of Bola Ahmed Tinubu is being challenged by legacy projects carried out by Governor Yahaya Bello

The Kogi governor's campaign team has embarked on campaign tours that focus on commissioning of massive projects across the state

Governor Bello of Kogi has been projected by many of his appointees and loyalists as the man to beat come 2023 presidential poll

The campaign team of Governor Yahaya Bello has begun a legacy tour to commission projects that will speak for him ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Most of the projects which have already started attracting accolades for the governor were carried out in the Central Senatorial District of Kogi state.

Head of LGAs in Kogi are speaking well of Governor Bello ahead of 2023 (Photo: Governor Yahaya Bello)

Source: Facebook

The tour is being organised by a forum of special advisers to Governor Bello one of whom is Hon. Usman Ochidi, PM News reports.

One of the projects is the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, Adavi local governments area.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Commending the governor for this and other milestone achievements in the area, Ochidi noted that Bello is very capable of doing much more at the national level if he is given the chance to emerge as president in 2023.

He stated:

”We want to tell the world that we have a detribalised candidate, who is less than 50 years and has what it takes to rule this country.

”We have a governor who believes in infrastructure development and security of lives and property; a governor that matches his word with action.”

2023: Why younger generation should take over, Yahaya Bello sends strong message to youths

Meanwhile, Bello had said that time was ripe for the younger generation to take over from the elders who are currently holding power at the federal level.

Receiving the leadership of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) led by its president, Mustapha Isa at the Kogi state Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, on Tuesday, September 28, Governor Bello said there was a need for the youth to take over the affairs of the country.

Bello noted that the issue of power shift to another region was borne out of ethnic sentiment and breached the provisions of the constitution.

Source: Legit