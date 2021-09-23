Aria Shahghasemi’s bio: age, ethnicity, parents, relationship

Aria Shahghasemi is a young American actor best known for starring in The Originals and Legacies. He started his acting career a few years back and has grown into a household name with a bright future ahead.

Aria Shahghasemi made his debut into the acting world in 2015 when he featured on the television series known as Unforgettable. Since then, his career has steadily picked up. Here is all you should know about him.

Profile summary

Name: Aria Shahghasemi

Aria Shahghasemi Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 7th of October 1996

7th of October 1996 Age: 25 years (as of 2021)

25 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States of America

Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States of America Current residence: Kirkland, Washington, United States of America

Kirkland, Washington, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ancestry: Iranian

Iranian Height in feet: 5 feet 10 inches

5 feet 10 inches Height in centimetres: 178

178 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Marital status: Single

Single Children: None

None Father: Hojat Shahghasemi

Hojat Shahghasemi Mother: Fereshteh Khosravi

Fereshteh Khosravi Brother: 1

1 Alma mater: Southern Oregon University and Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre, New York City

Southern Oregon University and Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre, New York City Occupation: Actor

Aria Shahghasemi's bio

Aria Shahghasemi's parents are Hojat Shahghasemi and Fereshteh Khosravi. The couple is originally from Maisri, Fars, Iran. His parents got married in June 1991 and relocated to the United States of America, where they built their family.

How old is Aria Shahghasemi?

Aria Shahghasemi's age is 25. He was born on the 7th of October 1996, and his Zodiac sign is Libra.

What is Aria Shahghasemi's nationality?

The budding actor's nationality is American. He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States of America. His family currently resides in Kirkland, Washington, United States of America.

Aria Shahghasemi's ethnicity

Is Aria Shahghasemi Persian? No, he is of Iranian descent. His parents, Hojat and Fereshteh Khosravi, immigrated to the United States of America from Maisri, Fars, Iran. They settled in Minnesota, where they raised their two boys.

Educational background

After graduating from high school, Aria joined Southern Oregon University. He pursued a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Theatre. He also went to Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in New York City. In 2015, he got an acting apprenticeship at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre.

Aria Shahghasemi's movies and TV shows

Aria's passion for acting showed at an early age. His career started while still a student at Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre, New York City. During his time in New York, he worked as a bartender in several restaurants. He also featured in some theatre productions, including Hamlet.

He also worked as a production assistant in the production of a television movie titled Wackademia. His big break came when he starred in the television series known as Unforgettable in 2015.

Today, many of his fans know him as Landon Kirby. Who is Landon Kirby in real life? Aria Shahghasemi plays the role of Landon Kirby in Legagices and The Originals.

What movies does Aria Shahghasemi play in? So far, his film and television credits are listed below.

Unforgettable (2015): He played the role of Davis Bennett in the episode titled Behind the Beat .

(2015): He played the role of Davis Bennett in the episode titled . Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2016): He portrayed the character of Omar in the episode titled Forty-One Witnesses .

(2016): He portrayed the character of Omar in the episode titled . Instinct (2018): He appeared in the episode titled Bad Actors as Vet Tech.

(2018): He appeared in the episode titled as Vet Tech. No Alternative (2018): He portrayed the character of Elias Santoro.

(2018): He portrayed the character of Elias Santoro. The Originals (2018): He acted as Landon Kirby in the episode titled The Tale of Two Wolves .

(2018): He acted as Landon Kirby in the episode titled . Legacies (2018-2021): Aria portrays the character of Landon Kirby and has featured in over 45 episodes. The show is a spin-off of The Originals. In early 2021, the show was renewed for the fourth season, which is set to premiere in October 2021.

What is Aria Shahghasemi's relationship status?

Who is Aria Shahghasemi's wife? The young actor is yet to get married. His current relationship status is unknown as he is yet to disclose who he is dating. He tends to keep his private life away from the public.

Body measurements

The young and talented actor's height is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres. He has hazel eyes, and the colour is of his hair is black. His weight is yet to be disclosed to the public and one of his distinctive features is a tattoo on his right arm.

Aria Shahghasemi's net worth

It is indisputable that actor Aria Shahghasemi gets an impressive salary for featuring on Legacies. he has also made money from other acting roles. Even so, the amount he has pocketed from his acting career is not known. As a result, it is difficult to determine his net worth.

Aria Shahghasemi is a young actor who is passionate about his work. The Southern Oregon University graduate is currently portraying the character of Landon Kirby in Legacies.

