The former DG of FIIRO, Chima Igwe, is to be investigated for allegedly using a fake certificate in 18 years

Igwe, who is to be probed by the ICPC, was said to have used a phantom doctorate in receiving salaries within the period

While the investigation continues as ordered by President Buhari, FIIRO is to appoint another DG to replace Igwe

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has been asked to investigate allegations mounting on Chima Igwe, the former acting director-general of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research (FIIRO).

Allegation

Igwe has been accused of using a fake doctorate to receive salaries for a period of 18 years, Punch reports.

The investigation of FIIRO's governing body is to be done independently (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

The order was given by President Muhammadu Buhari upon receiving reports of worrisome allegations against the FIIRO's ex-DG.

Independent investigation

President Buhari also directed Ogbonnaya Onu, the minister of science, technology, and innovation, who appointed Igwe in 2019 to allow the governing board of the institute to carry out its probe independently.

In the interim, as ordered by the president, the board is to appoint a substantive replacement for the embattled former boss.

Days after sacking ministers, President Buhari makes 3 new appointments

Meanwhile, days after sacking two ministers from his cabinet, President Buhari approved the appointments of three new chief executives for some agencies under the federal ministry of education.

The new appointments in the education ministry were disclosed by a spokesperson for the ministry, Bem Goong, in a statement on Wednesday, September 8.

He listed the new appointees as:

1. Prof Akpama Ibar as Executive Secretary, National Commission For Mass Literacy, Adult And Non-Formal Education

2. Prof Chinwe Anunobi, Director/Chief Executive Officer, National Library

3. Prof Musa Maitafsir as Director/CEO, National Teachers Institute

The spokesperson stated that all the three appointments took effect from September 2 and would each be for an initial tenure of five years.

Goong said the president also approved the reappointment of the registrar/chief executive officer, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Prof Josiah Ajiboye, for a second and final tenure of five years, with effect from August 1.

