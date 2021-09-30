Governor El-Rufai said the northern governors forum did not reject the idea of the presidency shifting to the south in 2023

The Kaduna state governor said his colleagues in the north only stood against their southern counterparts' alleged position that the power shift is a must

El-Rufai also alleged that the media misrepresented the position of the northern governors on the issue

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has issued a clarification that the Northern Governors’ Forum did not oppose the idea of zoning presidency to the south in 2023.

Channels TV reported that the Kaduna governor said what the forum was against was the language used in the resolution of the southern governors on the issue of power shift.

Northern governors are not opposed to power shift to the south in 2023, Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai has clarified. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

El-Rufai said northern governors were alarmed that their southern counterparts will use the word “must” in their agitation for power shift to the south.

He said the word ‘’must’’ has no place in a democracy, noting that negotiation is the right approach, The Nation also stated.

The governor recalled that he and some other northern governors had earlier called for a power shift in 2023 in their individual capacities in order to foster national unity and togetherness.

Legit.ng gathers that Governor El Rufai made the clarifications in a media chat with select Kaduna-based radio stations on Tuesday night, September 28.

He further said that the media misrepresented the resolution of the Northern Governors’ Forum meeting which was held on Monday, September 27, on power shift.

El-Rufai reiterated that southern governors should have reached out to their northern counterparts on the issue of power shift instead of allegedly playing to the gallery.

Nigerians react

Peace Allison commented on Facebook:

"The seat of power is owned by all Nigerians. Not by the north or South. Not by eastern region, Western region, northern region. Neither is by any geo-political zone. But by ALL Nigerian pple!

"So, no one, region, tribe has the power to decide where it goes but by fair sharing. Northern region has had their fair share of it . Now is the turn of southern region just as the southern region governors has fairly stated. Nothing less! Whoever thinks contrarily should go somewhere else."

Iwolode Azeez Adelani said:

"Alright. Nigeria will soon begin to shine and the North and South relationship will become cordial, terrorism and banditry will fade away. I now understand the Northern governors position better."

Adekunle Agbolagade Adedeji said:

"I don't think you owe anybody any clarification, any region that wants the president should play the politics."

Friday Isima Eguakun said:

"But why are the Northern governors more interested in who succeeds Buhari than putting an end to terrorism in their region?"

Source: Legit.ng News