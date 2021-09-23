The recent position of zoning by the Southern Governors’ Forum seems to be gaining support of several groups in the country

Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-political organization has decided to show support for calls by the southern governors ahead of the 2023 general elections

The association stated that the presidency should be zoned to the south, adding that resolution in this regard is not new but important

The race for the presidency come 2023 continues as debates are centered on presidency zoning.

Recently, The Punch reports that the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has expressed support for calls by the Southern Governors’ Forum that Presidency should be zoned to the South in 2023.

The national secretary-general of the association, Sola Ebiseni, made this known in a statement issued in Akure, on Wednesday, September 23.

Ahead of the 2023 elections, Afenifere calls for rotational presidency. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

The statement was titled ‘Power rotation in the Nigerian federation, presidency must return to the South.’

The statement reads in part:

“The resolution of the Southern Governors Forum insisting that the next President of Nigeria should come from the South of the country is not new.

“The governors only lent gubernatorial authority to a national consensus on the issue. It is a national consensus that has ensured peaceful transition of power in the polity.”

