Abuja - Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has shared his thoughts on why insecurity will thrive in the country.

Wike during a lecture he delivered at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Abuja, stated that insecurity is fueled by marginalisation.

The governor made the disclosure on Wednesday, September 29, saying insecurity will continue if some elite insist on marginalising other zones, Daily Trust reports.

According to him, in the absence of responsible governance which the federal government has failed to provide Nigeria will not have environmental sustainability.

He went on to explain that this is because the country requires good governance. Wike said:

“Unfortunately, poor governance, and bad leadership model continue to characterise Africa’s political, economic, security and social landscapes.

“I’m sorry, people forget… When people say zoning is unconstitutional, but you know what is called equity. Equity brings peace. Let everybody be part of it.”

