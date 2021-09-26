Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state says Nigeria needs God more now than any time in its history as a nation

The governor made the comment at a church service to mark Nigeria's 61st Independence Anniversary

According to the governor, the country still contends with bad decisions made by leaders in various levels

Port Harcourt - Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that Nigeria is at such a point of extinction that only God, not man, can reverse the impending disintegration of the country.

Wike made the comment at an Interdenominational Church Service in commemoration of Nigeria's 61st Independence Anniversary at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Port Harcourt, on Sunday, September 26.

Vanguard newspaper quoted the governor as saying it is regrettable that at 61, Nigeria still grapples with leadership failure.

His words:

‘‘This is the time Nigeria needs God more. The country is gone. Insecurity everywhere. Everyone needs to say, God, we need you because man’s leadership has failed this country.”

The governor wondered what has become of the nation’s legislature that continues to approve any wish of the presidency, unfeeling about the consequences.

He also decried the national judiciary for easily being submissive to intimidation as judges, he perceived, have abandoned responsibilities out of fear, wondering the fate of Nigerians under such a seeming tyrannical atmosphere.

He also blamed the nation’s woes on a docile follower-ship and how ascendancy to leadership is no longer driven by merit but by ethnic and religious biases.

Bishop of the Diocese of Niger Delta North, Rt. Rev. Wisdom Ihunwo, in the Independence Anniversary sermon, declared God’s judgement upon sponsors of killings and kidnapping that have put Nigeria in its current pitiable state.

