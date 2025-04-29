The Federal Capital Territory High Court has ordered a halt to Abuja market project

The court sided with Techs and Concretes Nigeria Ltd over breach of agreement

Developer, financier locked in legal battle over Apo Resettlement Market Scheme

Abuja, Nigeria – A High Court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has issued a restraining order stopping further construction works on the planned multi-million naira Apo Resettlement Market Scheme.

In a ruling delivered by Justice Yusuf Halilu on Monday, April 15, AMAC Investment and Property Development Company Limited, Commercial Properties Ltd, Manillah Integrated Partners Ltd, and their agents were ordered to immediately cease all development activities on plot 1729, Cadastral Zone E27, Apo, Abuja.

The court granted an interlocutory injunction pending the determination of a suit filed by Techs and Concretes Nigeria Ltd against the trio.

The case, marked CV/467/2024, revolves around allegations of breach of a joint venture agreement, The Nations reported.

Court backs financier's claims

In documents presented before the court, Techs and Concretes Nigeria Ltd explained that a joint venture agreement had designated Manillah Integrated Partners as the developer and Techs and Concretes as the financier, co-developer, and sole marketer of the market project.

However, Techs and Concretes alleged that Manillah Integrated Partners went behind to unilaterally commence development without adhering to the terms of their agreement.

The financier accused the developer of using the court suit as a strategy to escape accountability.

Justice Halilu, while granting the injunction, ruled that there was clear evidence of an agreement between the parties, noting that Techs and Concretes had established a legal interest deserving protection.

"I am minded to hold that the balance of convenience hinges heavily in favour of the applicant (Techs and Concretes)," the judge said, stressing the need for justice and fair play.

Developer visits site to enforce court order

Meanwhile, Dr Shuaibu Omeiza Musari, head of Techs and Concretes Nigeria Ltd, alongside security officials, visited the disputed site to paste the court order and formally notify workers to halt operations.

Speaking to journalists, Dr Musari maintained that he was not seeking trouble but insisted that all parties must respect the rule of law and allow the court to conclude its proceedings.

"We are law-abiding citizens. The court has spoken, and everyone must comply until the final determination of the case," Dr Musari said.

The court’s next hearing on the matter is expected to set the stage for a final resolution between the two parties.

Court orders FG, interior ministry to maintain status quo

In a similar development, a Federal High Court in Abuja has directed parties involved in a contract dispute with the Federal Ministry of Interior to maintain the status quo until the main case is heard.

The directive was issued on Monday by Justice Emeka Nwite during proceedings on a suit filed by Anchor Dataware Solutions Limited.

