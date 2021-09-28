The minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, has called on elites in Nigeria to give employment to the youth

Ngige, who made the plea in Abuja on Monday, September 27, said insecurity in the country is caused by unemployment

According to him, people in sub-sectors must emulate the IPMAN in formalising their labour relations in complying with the minimum wage requirement

FCT, Abuja - Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, has attributed Nigeria’s worsening insecurity to unemployment and underemployment.

The Nation reports that he urged the elites, particularly employers of labour, to address the twin problems so that peace and security could prevail across the land.

The minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, has said that insecurity is caused by unemployment and underemployment. Credit: Chris Ngige.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the minister made this known in Abuja on Monday, September 27, while hosting the national officers of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in his office.

The delegate was led by its national president, Chinedu Okoronkwo, who was accompanied by the association’s consultant, Maurice Ibe of The Benham Group.

The IPMAN leaders sought Ngige's support for the association’s plan to enrol its over 2.5 million members into the federal government’s Micro Pension Plan (MPP).

Ngige said:

“A lot of the insecurity problems that we have are caused by unemployment and underemployment.

“In underemployment, people are not making money up to the minimum wage of N30,000 monthly or they are not working up to eight hours in a week, which is the International Labour Organisation (ILO) standard. For full employment, that person must be in a workplace and doing eight hours.

Elites in Nigeria are endangered

The minister noted that insecurity is caused by people who feel cheated by society, adding that they carry arms, daggers, among other things, to vent their anger against the elites.

Vanguard also reports that he added that the elites in Nigeria are endangered, including himself, saying they would continue talking to the elites in employer organisations in order to cure the malady and prevent it from escalating.

Ngige lauded the initiative by IPMAN leadership and urged other sub-groups in the informal sector, particularly the proprietors of private schools, to emulate the association in formalising their labour relations and ensure that they comply with the minimum wage requirement.

In his comments, Okoronkwo said the visit was informed by IPMAN’s understanding that Ngige and his ministry were central to realising the association’s plan to enrol its over 2 million members into the MPP of the federal government.

He said:

“In trying to see how we can add value to the welfare of our workers, we discovered the Micro Pension Plan (MPP) of the federal government. We deemed it necessary that IPMAN must key into this programme, having got the approval of the National Executive Council (INEC) of our association."

