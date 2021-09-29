Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke clocked 28 on September 29 and she has been celebrated by fans and colleagues on social media

To mark the big day, the serial entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to announce that she gifted herself a brand new house

Congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues have flooded Mercy's announcement post, the house is her second in two years

Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke clocked 28 on September 29 and she flooded Instagram with sultry photos and even made a video to bid her 27th year goodbye.

The reality star was also lovingly celebrated by fans and colleagues who showered her with birthday wishes and prayers.

Mercy Eke buys new house

Source: Instagram

Mercy buys a house

For most people, their birthday is an avenue to purchase luxury gifts and Mercy Eke stunned fans on social media with her gift.

The 28-year-old like many other celebrities in recent times, purchased a house in Lagos and took to her Instagram page with the announcement.

She mentioned that the luxurious building is her second home in two years and she posed in front of it with her car.

Mercy sat on her white Range Rover and raised her her hands in the air with a huge smile on her face.

"Second HOME in 2 years, God is still by my side and I will forever be grateful. AUTHENTIC Lagos landlady."

See the post below:

Mercy's fans come through

Mercy's fans did not let the day go by without showing up for her with their special gift. The entrepreneur was given a $10k to Harvard Business School.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

thedorathybachor:

"Congratulations boo."

babatundelagos:

michaelosigbeme_:

"See how they’ve wasted $10k. Does she look like someone that knows book? Like what will she know they are doing there?"

"To study which course please."

esteerolly_lingerie:

"Congratulations babygirl."

jomadakitchen:

"Happy birthday pretty mercy."

berylcosmeticsnbodycare:

"Congratulations LAMBORGHINI."

soniabluxuries:

"Congratulations babes, more win, Amen."

Uche Maduagwu slams Mercy Eke

Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu, once again lashed out at former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Mercy Eke.

Maduagwu expressed strong reservations about the birthday photos posted by Mercy in celebration of her 28th birthday.

In the picture, the young lady had flaunted her massive backside and Maduagwu in his post faulted her for being inappropriate.

Maduagwu queried the reality star on how she intends to be a role model to young girls if she’s still flaunting her body parts at 28.

Source: Legit.ng