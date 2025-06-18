Portugal legend Cristiano Ronald and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez pose with the UEFA Nations League title on Monday, June 9

The Manchester United legend led the Seleçao das Quinas to their second title after beating Spain 5-3 via penalties

A Nigerian lady has caused buzz on social media after recreating the photo with her boyfriend

Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal to the 2025 UEFA Nations League title at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday, June 8.

The 40-year-old scored the 61st-minute equaliser, forcing a 2-2 draw against Spain in regulation time before Portugal won 5-3 on penalties, becoming the oldest player to score in the final.

The Real Madrid legend praised Selecao das Quinas supporters for their unwavering backing during the 2025 UEFA Nations League campaign.

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the provincial court of Madrid with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez after his tax evasion trial. Photo by: Jesus Hellin/SOPA Images.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner dedicated the Nations League trophy to his longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, as he posted both of them on his social media page.

Nigerian lady recreates Ronaldo-Georgina pose

The girlfriend of Real Sapphire FC player Thomas Ude believes he is destined for stardom.

In a post on X, the Nigerian lady shared a photo of herself and her footballer boyfriend posing proudly with The Creative Championship (TCC) League 2024/25 title.

She said Cristiano Ronaldo is famous, adding that her relationship would get to the same level as the Portuguese legend.

She expressed optimism that her boyfriend would break through despite playing in the lower division in Nigeria over the years. She wrote via TikTok:

"They're so rich and famous, we will get there one day".

Real Sapphire FC won the 2024/25 TCC league with 49 points, edging out Beyond Limits FC, per their official website.

After a successful outing, Thomas Ude signed for FK Radnicki 1923 in the Serbian league, per Transfermarkt.

FK Radnicki 1923 finished 5th in the league, securing a spot in the UEFA Europa League next season.

Real Sapphire Football Club players lift the 2024/25 The Creative Championship (TCC) League in Lagos. Photo by: Real Sapphire.

Real Sapphire fails to secure NNL spot with Ude

Real Sapphire, without Thomas Ude, began their 2024/25 Nigeria Nationwide League playoffs with a 2-0 win over FC Ebedi at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

According to ACL Sports, the Lagos-based side lost 2-1 to Stormers SC in their second match, missing out on promotion to the Nigeria National League on Sunday, June 15.

Legit.ng compiled reactions that trailed the video. Read them below:

AY PAID🦍❤️ said:

"I no sabi you guys ooo but I’m saying amen on your behalf 😩🙏❤️🙏."

𝒮𝒜𝒴𝒫ℰ𝒜𝒞ℰ ⛷️💕 wrote:

"Wow a supportive gf. 😔💓… i say Amen on your behalf."

griffinmusk27 added:

"Make he sha remember you when una get there."

Ømãsîrîçhīm❣️said:

"Rooting for you too ☺️ignore all this negative msg ,not everyone was born and raised in a family some grew in the street 😚."

Troost-Ekong credits Ronaldo for Saudi League growth

Legit.ng earlier reported that Al-Kholood captain William Troost-Ekong has praised football icon Cristiano Ronaldo for elevating the profile of the Saudi Pro League.

The Super Eagles skipper noted that Ronaldo’s presence has drawn significant media attention to football in the Middle East and Asia.

The 31-year-old added that the four-time UEFA Champions League winner has helped attract other top players to the league, boosting its overall quality and competitiveness.

