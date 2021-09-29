BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke is celebrating her 28th birthday today and she is all excited about it

The reality star shared a beautiful video of her happy self saying goodbye to the old age of 27 and welcoming the new 28th year

Fans and celebrities have trooped to her page to comment on the video and as they sent their birthday wishes to Lambo

Mercy Eke is 28 today, Wednesday, September 29, and she expressed how excited she is about her special day by shooting a lovely video.

Mercy Eke shares beautiful video to celebrate 28th birthday. Credit: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem winner released a new video of herself bidding farewell to the old age of 27 on her verified Instagram page.

She shot the video in what looked like a beautiful flower garden with a grey throwback-themed background.

The video transitioned into a more illuminated look of the garden with the flowers coming out in their beautiful colours. She threw up the balloons with Anne Maria's single Birthday playing in the background as she welcomed the 28th year.

Mercy captioned it:

"It’s my birthday!!! Goodbye 27, HELLO 28 #Big28."

Watch the video below:

Fans and celebrities reactions

A couple of fans and celebrity friends of Lambo have commented on the lovely video and sent their birthday wishes.

Legit.ng captured some of the wishes, read below:

Brodashaggi:

"Happy Birthday Queen."

Kemenfitness:

"Happy Birthday dear."

Realwarripikin:

"You don’t wash plate? Happy birthday my baby girl many many successful years ahead?

Iamkingrudy:

"Happy birthday my paddy."

Lookingforavala:

"Happy Birthday beautiful! May all your dreams come true."

Official_ka3na:

"Go mercy! It’s your birthday do what you like."

Source: Legit.ng News