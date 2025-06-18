The Nigerian government has commenced a system to link Nigerians’ National Identification Numbers (NIN) to their credit scores

The system will consolidate the credit data from all financial institutions, banks, fintech, and microfinance institutions

The CREDITCORP Managing Director, Uzoma Nwagba, said that the move will be used to track debtors who will face consequences

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian government is poised to implement a reform linking the credit scores of Nigerians to their National Identification Numbers (NIN) to establish a unified credit system across the country.

The managing director of the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDITCORP), Uzoma Nwagba, disclosed this recently, saying that the plan aims to consolidate credit data from all financial institutions, banks, fintechs, and microfinance operators into a central national credit bureau.

President Bola Tinubu's government moves to track Nigerians' credit data via NIN. Credit: State House

Source: Facebook

Debtors to face consequences

Nwagba said that the move is a fundamental shift in how credit works in Nigeria, stressing that users' NIN will become their financial anchor.

The CREDITCORP boss said the system will develop a national credit database, giving Nigerians a credit profile based on their borrowing and repayment habits.

He cautioned that loan debtors will soon face consequences such as difficulty in renewing passports, driver’s licenses, or securing houses.

FG to mandate banks to track credit activities

According to reports, Nwagba said all financial institutions will now be mandated to report credit activity, as the system is designed to encourage responsible borrowing without punishment.

He said the move is about promoting discipline and rewarding financial responsibility, and not being punitive.

The Guardian reports that Nwagba said the system will also incorporate financial and non-financial data to generate a comprehensive credit score algorithm for every adult Nigerian.

Every Nigerian must have a credit score

The CREDITCORP MD said every Nigerian must have a credit score, as access to economic opportunities will be linked to how they manage their finances.

Nwagba added that the reform will enhance local production by tying credit facilities to the purchase of made-in-Nigeria products, boosting demand, creating jobs, and supporting sustainable economic growth.

He asked the private sector to support the initiative, saying that Nigeria’s credit gap is estimated at N183 trillion and cannot be met by the government alone.

FG launches new credit scheme for youths

According to him, CREDITCORP is also driving YouthCred, a new scheme to extend structured credit to Nigerian youths, especially members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He said the system has already begun, and the rollout is underway.

CREDITCORP’s executive director, Olanike Kolawole, said the scheme will instil financial confidence and inclusion among Nigerians aged 18 to 25 years.

FG to integrate credit scores into NIN to boost credit scores nationwide. Credit: State House.

Source: Getty Images

The CREDITCORP officials disclosed that the credit-NIN linking will also transform how Nigerians interact with public services and civic processes in Nigeria.

CREDITCORP rolls out first batch of beneficiaries of N20bn auto loan

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian government, via the Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDITCORP), has fulfilled its promise by providing N20 billion to Nigerians to buy locally manufactured vehicles.

In December 2024, CREDITCORP and the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) began the N20 billion auto credit fund, giving consumer credit to Nigerians to buy locally-produced vehicles.

The corporation promised that within the first quarter of 2025, Nigerians will begin to get credit to own brand-new vehicles.

