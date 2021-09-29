Uche Maduagwu slams Mercy Eke for flaunting backside in birthday photos

Nollywood’s Uche Maduagwu is not well pleased with birthday photos released by BBNaija’s Mercy Eke in celebration of her 28th birthday

The actor called out the reality star on his Instagram page as he urged her to borrow wisdom from Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Liquorose

Maduagwu’s post stirred reactions from people with some agreeing with the controversial actor for the first time

Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu, has once again lashed out at former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Mercy Eke.

This time around, Maduagwu expressed strong reservations about the birthday photos posted by Mercy in celebration of her 28th birthday.

Uche Maduagwu comes for Mercy Eke for flaunting backside in birthday pictures. Photo: @uchemaduagwu/@official_mercyeke

In the picture, the young lady had flaunted her massive backside and Maduagwu in his post faulted her for being inappropriate.

Maduagwu queried the reality star on how she intends to be a role model to young girls if she’s still flaunting her body parts at 28.

He wrote:

"This is just so WRONG my sister, if at 28 you never MATURE when it comes to dressing DECENTLY on social media, how do you intend to be a good role #model to our kids especially to the #girl child who look up to you?"

In a different portion of his post, the actor noted that Mercy should pay attention to Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Liquorose, who does a better job at dressing appropriately and properly representing the Igbo culture.

See his post below:

Social media users react

Maduagwu’s post got people talking in his comment section and some noted that they agree with him for the very first time.

Read comments below:

greatjemmy said:

"For the first time I am agreeing with you."

christy_ozigara said:

"1st time ever this Uche has made sense."

preciousman29 said:

"Odokwu really make sense here."

dimstellangozi said:

"Exactly, my thoughts too."

maggselek said:

"You talking sense bruh."

mayor_walter said:

"Stop using people identity to be famous bro, Shebi u be celebrity and your account is verified..?? So give us the reason why they made u celebrity and leave people personal Life."

