Big Brother Naija reality star, Mercy Eke, certainly doesn't play when it comes to looking good and she has proven countless times that money is never a challenge in her quest to stay posh and fashionable.

The Pepper Dem winner sure knows how to 'pepper' her fans with her big money moves and this time is no different.

The reality star turned 28 recently. Photo credit: @official_mercyeke

The reality star and businesswoman who turned 28 on September 29, 2021, had a day before taken to her Snapchat to share an invoice for her birthday outfit.

Dripping in millions

According to the post, the outfit cost a total of a whopping N1,838,250 - almost N2 million!

The invoice shows that she purchased two items which cost N883,500 and N826,500 each.

Sharing the invoice, she captioned:

"When you see me tomorrow, do not step on my outfit (Inside joke). See you guys. Hello..I'm ready."

See post below:

To mark her birthday, the top brand influencer shared a lovely vintage-inspired video in which she officially bade farewell to 27.

Watch the video below:

